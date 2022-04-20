Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Classic push-up bras are ideal for giving your bust some extra lift and cleavage, but finding the right one isn’t the easiest task. Many push-ups on the market offer the same degree of padding in every single size, which isn’t preferred for many of Us. Larger busts have more to work with, so why should they have the same padding in their cups as smaller sizes?

Luckily, that’s an issue Calvin Klein has resolved with this lifting bra! Shoppers say that’s it’s far better than other typical push-up bras they have tried — and exceedingly comfortable at that.

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Seductive Comfort Customized Lift Bra for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2022, but are subject to change.



If you’ve had trouble locating the right type of push-up bra to give you just the proper amount of oomph, this may be exactly what you’ve been looking for. It’s customized in the sense that each cup size has a different level of padding, making it more of a “lifting” bra as opposed to a typical push-up. Smaller cups have more padding to create that lifted look, while larger cups have significantly less. Each boasts the ideal amount to gives you comfortable cleavage and excellent coverage!

The cup range for this bra starts at A and extends through DDD, and the band sizes go from 30 to 38. There’s a handy chart that you can reference to figure out your exact measurements and score the correct fit! You also have a number of different colors to choose from, all of which have the same thin adjustable straps and classic hook and eye closures in the back. This bra has been a success for hundreds of shoppers, but in case you want some more options, we also recommend this Natori contour bra, this Maidenform push-up and this Wacoal wireless bra!

