21 of the Best Cap Sleeve Tops in Our Favorite Spring Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to bulk up your spring wardrobe with new pieces that suit the season. One of our biggest focuses for spring 2023 is cap sleeve tops. They hit that perfect point right between short sleeves and tank top straps, creating a flattering effect that automatically levels up your outfits!

See 21 of our favorite cap sleeve tops below in the prettiest colors for spring. Shop now!

Green

1. Our Absolute Favorite: As the plants come alive again, so will your wardrobe with pieces like this avocado green Merokeety pocket top!

2. We Also Love: Need something more dressed up you can wear to the office or for a nice occasion? Check out this striped Wdirara blouse and its ruffled cap sleeves!

3. We Can’t Forget: Looking for a more olive green type of shade? Feast your eyes on this drawstring-detailed Dokotoo top!

Pink

4. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll quickly fall in love with this blushing pink Saodimallsu sweater top. Wear alone or as a layer on colder spring days!

5. We Also Love: Keep it coral and casual with this Ofeefan top. Pairs perfectly with jeans or denim shorts!

6. We Can’t Forget: Silky sweet! This high-neck Fisoew top is incredibly elegant and drapes like a dream!

Blue

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfortable, flowy and fun, this dotted Prettygarden blouse is a must-own for Us!

8. We Also Love: Who doesn’t adore a little ruffle? You’ll fall quickly in love with this Dokotoo top!

9. We Can’t Forget: There’s nothing like a little lace to make a piece irresistible. We love how it pops up on the cap sleeves of this Lyaner top!

Yellow

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The color of sunshine! This Verdusa top ruffles both at the sleeves and the chest pocket!

11. We Also Love: Go with the flow with this light yellow Alice CO blouse. Dress it up or down!

12. We Can’t Forget: We’ll always be drawn to stripes — especially when they’re on a piece as cute as this Dokotoo top!

Purple

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Lace cap sleeves and a cute collar? This Floerns blouse deserves the world — a.k.a. a coveted spot in our closet!

14. We Also Love: Love a bold amethyst shade? This cropped Lyaner top cannot be skipped over!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Allegra K blouse is an amazing piece for the office, but it’s cute enough for weekends too!

Red

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Any excuse to wear red, right? This comfy Fazortev muscle tank will give you tons of opportunities!

17. We Also Love: This silky satin Lyaner wrap top is so flattering, you’ll feel like a million bucks in it!

18. We Can’t Forget: Going on a date night? Make sure to grab this mock-neck Soly Hux blouse!

White

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This is the perfect time to bring white back into your wardrobe. Make sure to check out this ribbed Shermia top!

20. We Also Love: The layered chiffon floral fabric on this Aokosor top is so pretty. Wearing it will instantly boost your mood!

21. We Can’t Forget: This loose-fit Verdusa waffle tee is going to make getting dressed so easy!

