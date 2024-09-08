Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you haven’t noticed, the early aughts fashions are returning to the mainstream, and that includes cargo pants. This is a recycled trend I can get behind because of how functional these garments are. The plethora of pockets offers plenty of space to store a variety of items (including keys and lip gloss), and the overall design just oozes coolness. It’s not too early to hop on the trend. Find 10 of our favorite cargo pants and skirts to shop now.

Best Cargo Pants

1. Special Flair: While cargo pants traditionally come in tan, green or black, I love that more brands are upgrading the usual hues and adding fun pops of pink, red and yellow. Viatabuna gives you plenty of options — choose between 20 colors and patterns for these classic cargo pants.

2. City Slicker: The wide-legged cut, high rise and functional pockets on these Zmpsiisa cargo pants make the style look more elevated yet still give them that effortless cool-girl edge.

3. Gone Hiking: Beyond being super fashionable, cargo pants are ideal for hiking trips because all the pockets allow you to keep essentials on your person. These quick-dry cargos were designed specifically for active adventures as they ward off water, are super lightweight and have more pockets than your standard pair!

4. Basically Loungewear: These comfy cozy cargo pants from BP. are one step above joggers. You’ll end up living in them all autumn long.

5. High Fashion: The exact opposite of the above pick, these Steve Madden cargos were made for nights out — all you need is a corset top and some heels to tie the look together.

Best Cargo Skirts

6. Simple Solution: Hate carrying around a purse? (I know I do!) With the spacious pockets on this cargo miniskirt you can keep your hands free while out with the girls.

7. Functionality at Its Finest: I definitely prefer to wear shorts while hiking on super hot days. Have you ever considered wearing a skort, though? This cargo skort can handle all terrains and keeps all your belongings safe as you scale mountains.

8. Y2K Called . . . Embrace the early aughts styles that are taking over fashion with this mini cargo jean skirt. Sure, the pockets are a main selling point, but we also love how the silhouette beautifully accentuates curves.

9. Playing the Long Game: If mini skirts aren’t your jam, you’re sure to love this maxi cargo jean skirt!

10. Major Sale! Now’s the time to snatch up this Mango Cargo Maxi Skirt while it’s 55% off!