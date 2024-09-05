Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Baseball hats have been a wardrobe staple for decades, but thanks to cool girls like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber wearing them, they’re even more popular. The best baseball hats are comfortable to wear all day and complete any outfit, from your gym ‘fit to your nighttime look to grab drinks with friends. They also look chic with a miniskirt and ballet flats. Better yet, they can even make your hair have a moment without even trying.

You can splurge on a new baseball hat to add to your wardrobe, but most are actually affordable — there’s a handful of options we found that start at only $10! These hats feature a variety of styles, from showing off your favorite sports teams to cheeky messages that don’t feel overplayed; we rounded up the best hats to add to your cart right now. Ahead, see vintage styles and chic designer picks.

Best Baseball Hats for Women

A Classic Baseball Hat: Whether or not you actually enjoy watching baseball, you need this classic cap. Of course, you can wear it to show support for your team, but it also makes a chic accessory in your wardrobe — $25 at Amazon!

The Langzhen Baseball Cap is made without logos for those who prefer a simple hat. It's 100% cotton and provides an adjustable fit — $10 at Amazon!

Pair it with a tennis shirt or your favorite pair of leggings; this cap from lululemon is perfect for any season. It includes the brand's logo in script and a tennis decal — $38 at lululemon!

Favorite Daughter has chic picks, including this off-duty baseball cap with its brand name. It comes in eight shades and is made with a breathable cotton fabric that's easy to spot clean when needed — $40 at Nordstrom!

Rag & Bone's Addison Graphic Print Baseball Cap is another version of the classic hat. While it's simple and minimalistic, it looks great paired with transitional fall items — $95 at Nordstrom!

Now is the best time since we're moving into fall if you don't typically treat yourself to expensive items. The Tory Burch Monogram Baseball Cap adds the right amount of designer logos to your outfit without being overwhelming. It features the brand's classic logo around the hat, an adjustable strap and polished hardware — $198 at Tory Burch!

Show off your favorite destination with a baseball cap. Nordstrom's in-house line BP. offers many city options for only $20 — $20 at Nordstrom!

Sporty & Rich also has an iteration of the classic baseball cap, which is specially made for wellness enthusiasts. The hat is made from 100% cotton, which makes it breathable, and has an adjustable back strap to customize your fit — $60 at Nordstrom!

Sporty & Rich also has an iteration of the classic baseball cap, which is specially made for wellness enthusiasts. The hat is made from 100% cotton, which makes it breathable, and has an adjustable back strap to customize your fit — $60 at Nordstrom! A Beauty Baseball Hat: This hat from Glossier tells you how good you look. Aside from its positive messaging, it’s also comfortable enough to wear all day, even to your favorite workout — $30 at Glossier!