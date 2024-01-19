Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Keeping your hands covered and protected is crucial in the winter months. No one wants to deal with discomfort (and potentially frostbite, depending on where you live), and the way frigid temperatures are taking over the country at the moment means it’s more crucial than ever to invest in proper attire. Of course, gloves are an easy way to keep your hands safe. Luckily, we found an option on Amazon made for these situations — and it just so happens to be a bestseller from a trendy brand!

You will never want to take off these Carhartt quilted and insulated gloves — and for good reason! They feature a 100% polyester channel quilt material for a durable feel and have a dry-max waterproof microfiber lining to keep your mitts warm and dry. Also, these gloves come in four colors and have a S to L size range. Something for every shopper!

Get the Carhartt Women’s Quilts Insulated Breathable Gloves with Waterproof Wicking Insert for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Though these gloves are mainly for functionality versus style, they can easily team with your favorite outfits — and keep you warm in the process. For example, throw them on with a sweater, frilly skirt and boots for a fun winter look — but of course, the sky is the limit in terms of styling potential!

Although Carhartt has millions of fans worldwide (and is a favorite on social media), one Amazon reviewer fawned, “They provide a great quality! I gave them as a gift for my mom, who works outside most of the time, and she loved them. She said they are the only gloves that have actually kept her hands warm while being outside for as long as she is in cold temps.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I used the gloves for a snowboarding trip, and they kept my hands warm all day long. Even after the gloves got a little wet inside from taking them on and off, they still kept my hands just as warm. I definitely recommend them!”

A final Amazon reviewer added, “This item blew me away! The construction and build quality are exceptional, and they held up well under frequent use. I would recommend this product to anyone in need of a reliable, high-quality item. This is an honest, unpaid review, and while the price could be more reasonable, I believe that they’re worth the investment.”

If you’re in the market for a pair of durable gloves that can withstand whatever the weather brings, this option from Carhartt is undoubtedly a foolproof pick!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Carhartt here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

