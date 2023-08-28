Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Switching from summer style to fall fashion involves more than just layers and length of clothing. We also take into consideration the color palette of the season. For Us, summer is all about sunny shades mixed with bright neutrals — hues to match the mood. But as we head into autumn, we opt for rich tones that resemble the fall foliage and the warm drinks in our coffee cups.

Since September is upon Us, we’re actively shopping for sweater weather — and that includes new shoes which embrace the aesthetic of autumn! Inspired by the incoming season, Cariuma just launched their classic canvas kicks in fresh fall shades. These three trending tones get the stamp of approval from Pantone, the leading source of color expertise.

Check out these stylish sneakers from Cariuma below!

Get the OCA Low Pantone Cacao Nibs Canvas for just $89 at Cariuma!

Cariuma is one of our favorite footwear brands, known for sustainable sneakers that give back to the environment. In addition to the use of recycled materials and low-impact manufacturing, the company has also created a rainforest restoration program. For every pair of sneakers sold, Cariuma plants two trees!

And these OCA Low sneakers are Cariuma’s signature shoes. These comfy kicks are an everyday essential! Made with cotton canvas and recycled plastics, these sneakers have the style of Supergas, the sustainability of Allbirds and the comfort of Converses. Plus, there’s a 100% slip-resistant rubber sole so you won’t be sliding around.

Get the OCA Low Pantone Navy Peony Canvas for just $89 at Cariuma!

These OCA Low sneakers are always in style, but the three new shades are especially fashion-forward for fall! Think of the Cacao Nibs brown as a new neutral, perfect with your favorite pair of cargo pants or your plaid shacket. And the Navy Peony blends well with blue denim, another trend for the season. The Ruby Wine reminds Us of Taylor Swift’s “Maroon”: The burgundy on my T-shirt when you splashed your wine into me and how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet. Even fashionista Sofia Richie just posted her birthday outfit in a similar shade with the caption: “Bordeaux season.” It’s official: these colors are cool.

Cariuma’s canvas sneakers work with almost any outfit, from wide-leg pants to maxi skirts. It’s giving off-duty casual! Hurry to shop these special-edition fall shades before they sell out.

Get the OCA Low Pantone Ruby Wine Canvas for just $89 at Cariuma!

