Our Picks: 21 Fall Fashion Favorites for Pumpkin Spice Lovers

Call Us delusional, but we’re over here pretending it’s already autumn. Fall is when our fashion game really thrives! Shout-out to all the girlies rocking short shorts and sundresses in the summer, but we’re meant for the layered life. Cozy knits, wool coats and chunky boots!
The start of sweater weather also means the beginning of pumpkin spice season. So, in honor of our favorite latte, we picked out 21 fall pieces in a pumpkin spice color palette. From copper to camel, these rich hues will elevate your autumn wardrobe!
Jackets
Puwei Long Brown Shacket
Is it even fall if you don’t own a plaid shacket? We love this brown-toned layering piece for football tailgates, pumpkin patches and fall fairs.
Coats
Bernardo Faux-Shearling Brown Coat
This faux-shearling coat by Bernardo is the definition of comfy-chic! It’s basically a combination of a leather jacket and a teddy coat.
Sweaters
Zesica Ribbed Knit Pullover
One of the bestselling styles on Amazon right now, this slouchy sweater is an everyday essential for early fall. Warm yet lightweight!
- Merokeety Caramel Open-Front Long Cardigan
- Orange Bat-Wing Oversized Turtleneck Tunic
- Merokeety Rust Waffle Knit Cozy Cardigan
Dresses
Pretty Garden Caramel Knit Midi Dress
Cuffing season is upon Us, so make a splash on date night in this knit midi dress! This caramel frock hugs your curves in all the right places.
- Pink Queen Copper Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress
- Zesica High-Neck Tie-Waist Satin Mini Dress
- Simplee Rust Velvet Midi Dress
- Anrabess Brown Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Shoes
Pasout Brown Cowboy Boots
Yeehaw! The coastal cowgirl trend is staying strong this fall, so kick up your boots in these bestselling western shoes.
- Amazon Essentials Microsuede Tan Pointed-Toe Loafer Flats
- Ugg Chestnut Mini Ugg Boots
- Dolce Vita Brown Waterproof Booties
