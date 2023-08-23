Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Fall Fashion

Our Picks: 21 Fall Fashion Favorites for Pumpkin Spice Lovers

By
pumpkin spice fall fashion
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Call Us delusional, but we’re over here pretending it’s already autumn. Fall is when our fashion game really thrives! Shout-out to all the girlies rocking short shorts and sundresses in the summer, but we’re meant for the layered life. Cozy knits, wool coats and chunky boots!

The start of sweater weather also means the beginning of pumpkin spice season. So, in honor of our favorite latte, we picked out 21 fall pieces in a pumpkin spice color palette. From copper to camel, these rich hues will elevate your autumn wardrobe!

Jackets

Puwei Long Brown Shacket

long brown shacket
Amazon

Is it even fall if you don’t own a plaid shacket? We love this brown-toned layering piece for football tailgates, pumpkin patches and fall fairs.

Was $65On Sale: $41You Save 37%
See It!

Coats

Bernardo Faux-Shearling Brown Coat

faux shearling brown coat
Anthropologie

This faux-shearling coat by Bernardo is the definition of comfy-chic! It’s basically a combination of a leather jacket and a teddy coat.

$149.00
See It!

Sweaters

Zesica Ribbed Knit Pullover

Amazon

 

One of the bestselling styles on Amazon right now, this slouchy sweater is an everyday essential for early fall. Warm yet lightweight!

Was $59On Sale: $46You Save 22%
See It!

Dresses

Pretty Garden Caramel Knit Midi Dress

caramel midi dress
Amazon

Cuffing season is upon Us, so make a splash on date night in this knit midi dress! This caramel frock hugs your curves in all the right places.

Was $46On Sale: $43You Save 7%
See It!

Shoes

Pasout Brown Cowboy Boots

brown cowboy boots
Amazon

Yeehaw! The coastal cowgirl trend is staying strong this fall, so kick up your boots in these bestselling western shoes.

$60.00
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Uggs

Grab a Classic Pair of UGG Boots for Fall on Sale at Zappos Now

Read article
Adidas running shoes

Shoppers Say These Bestselling Sneakers Are Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — Just $21!

Read article
Fall-Fashion-Plaid-Shacket-Stock-Photo

17 Fashion Finds Perfect for Your Upcoming Fall Wardrobe

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!