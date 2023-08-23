Our Picks: 21 Fall Fashion Favorites for Pumpkin Spice Lovers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Call Us delusional, but we’re over here pretending it’s already autumn. Fall is when our fashion game really thrives! Shout-out to all the girlies rocking short shorts and sundresses in the summer, but we’re meant for the layered life. Cozy knits, wool coats and chunky boots!

The start of sweater weather also means the beginning of pumpkin spice season. So, in honor of our favorite latte, we picked out 21 fall pieces in a pumpkin spice color palette. From copper to camel, these rich hues will elevate your autumn wardrobe!

Jackets

Puwei Long Brown Shacket

Is it even fall if you don’t own a plaid shacket? We love this brown-toned layering piece for football tailgates, pumpkin patches and fall fairs.

Was $65 On Sale: $41 You Save 37% See It!

Coats

Bernardo Faux-Shearling Brown Coat

This faux-shearling coat by Bernardo is the definition of comfy-chic! It’s basically a combination of a leather jacket and a teddy coat.

$149.00 See It!

Sweaters

Zesica Ribbed Knit Pullover

One of the bestselling styles on Amazon right now, this slouchy sweater is an everyday essential for early fall. Warm yet lightweight!

Was $59 On Sale: $46 You Save 22% See It!

Dresses

Pretty Garden Caramel Knit Midi Dress

Cuffing season is upon Us, so make a splash on date night in this knit midi dress! This caramel frock hugs your curves in all the right places.

Was $46 On Sale: $43 You Save 7% See It!

Shoes

Pasout Brown Cowboy Boots

Yeehaw! The coastal cowgirl trend is staying strong this fall, so kick up your boots in these bestselling western shoes.

$60.00 See It!

