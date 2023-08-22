Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Adidas is having a main character moment. The must-have shoes of the summer have been the Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, both of which sold out everywhere! It Girls, influencers and A-list celebrities have all been rocking these kicks non-stop lately.

Don’t sleep on this classic footwear brand. In addition to trendy lifestyle sneakers, Adidas also designs top-of-the-line running shoes. And we just found one pair that is on sale for 70% off! You can score these sneakers for just $21 — that’s less than the cost of the viral Stanley tumbler. Keep scrolling to shop these bestselling sneakers with over 80,000 reviews on Amazon!

Get the Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe for just $21 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Run like the wind in the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes! Designed with extra cushioning for all-day comfort, these stretchy mesh sneakers provide a flexible fit. They also come in a variety of different colorways, all of which have a neutral aesthetic to match your activewear.

The white-and-black/gray option goes with everything! Team these sneakers with black leggings and an oversized gray sweatshirt when running errands, or style these shoes with a two-piece set for a workout.

One shopper said that these Cloudfoam sneakers are like “walking on clouds.” Another customer called these kicks “perfect lightweight shoes!” And one reviewer raved, “They go great with any outfit, they are super comfortable and I love how airy they feel when wearing them. I forget that I have them on sometimes.”

Step up your sneaker game with these Adidas running shoes, on sale now for 70% off at Amazon!

