Rebuild Your Skin Barrier With This Do-It-All Cleanser

A good face cleanser is one of the most important building blocks to a good skincare regimen. Taking off the dirt and grime (and makeup, of course) is just as important as settling on a moisturizer, toner, or sunscreen. But some moisturizers just manage to strip the oils on your face. That kickstarts an entirely new issue: dry skin and a potentially damaged skin barrier. How do you fix it? We found a cleanser that’s all about hydration to make a valiant attempt.

Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser from Charlotte Tilbury is one great one-step cleanser that can do it all. It’s $30 and you can get it at Revolve. It starts out as a milky cream, then goes to foam, and turns into a comfortable, easy to spread milk as you rub it on and use it to clean off the day. It’s made with three important ingredients that work hard to keep your skin hydrated: hyaluronic acid, a biomimetic barrier shield-like ingredient, and a peptide complex.

Get Charlotte's Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser for just $30 at Revolve!

These ingredients work together to help deeply drench your skin with good-for-you elements that can help lessen the effects of dehydration on your pores, fight dullness, and keep your face feeling refreshed and comfortable. Using these ingredients over and over to improve your skin and rebuild your barrier is the key to an even more comfortable face, even after you wash it when it could be at its most dry.

Get Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser for just $30 at Revolve!

If you’ve ever wanted to figure out a way to supercharge your moisturizer so it could do more and make your skin look better, this is the cleanser from Charlotte Tilbury that you should be stocking and restocking as part of your home makeup and skin routine.

Get Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser for just $30 at Revolve!

Best of all, it’s just $30, so you can stock up while it’s available. Don’t sleep on this cleanser for plenty of meaningful change for your skincare that you’ll be coming back to again and again.