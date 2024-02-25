Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Considering a new job or feeling reluctant about your current one? Maybe it’s time to revitalize your wardrobe and treat yourself to something that motivates you to go to work — blending both fashion and functionality. Working all day can be challenging, but investing in a pair of comfortable slacks or cozy jumpsuits that can also be worn as loungewear might just give you the extra push you need.

Here are some of our top picks to help you strike the perfect balance between work and relaxation in style!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

1. Classic Staple: Grab classic tailored trousers in a neutral color for an always-in-fashion aesthetic.

2. Sheer & Clear: Add this translucent shimmering button-down to your collection of business tops that can also double for date night.

3. Spotlight: These high-waisted wide-leg pants are perfect for Monday-to-Sunday wear and sculpt your derriere to perfection.

4. Wash Over Me: Add a splash of color with these flowy culottes for a trendy yet comfortable option.

5. Cigarette Slims: Slip on these slim-fit ankle pants for a polished appearance that feels very Audrey Hepburn.

6. One & Done: This halter top jumpsuit gives strong feminine energy with a comfy wide-leg silhouette.

7. Mix It Up: Tired of traditional workwear? Try a paper bag waist pants in faux leather for a modern twist.

8. Very Versatile: Consider denim jeans with a tailored fit that feels sophisticated and casual at the same time.

9. Luxe Loungewear: Your favorite legging store (a.k.a. lululemon) is now making a super soft midi skirt with a flattering A-line silhouette.

10. Feeling Bohemian: Go for patterns and a colorful wrap skirt for a feminine and adjustable option that glides with you.

11. Build the Basics: This button-down shirt dress is a bestseller for a reason — it provides instant, effortless sophistication.

12. Hold Me Tight: Try a comfortable silk jersey fabric that’s soft to the touch with this mini wrap dress.

13. All Hands on Deck: Go sailing or hit the office in this tailored blazer with nautical cuffs for a polished finishing touch.

14. Cashmere Chic: Nothing can compete with the coziness of a cardigan sweater in a soft knit for layering.

15. Modern Mogul: Look impossibly chic in this oversized blouse with a sleek silhouette.

16. Re: Regal: Get an hourglass figure with a jumpsuit cinched at the waist for easy one-piece dressing.

17. Z for Zebra: Stripes are always in fashion, which is why you need a French-inspired top on hand to remain in vogue.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us