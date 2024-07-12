Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day is now officially in full swing, which means that you can now get your most wish listed rich mom fashion finds — all for a fraction of the cost! And believe Us when we tell you, these deals are ones that rich moms, a viral trend that has swept TikTok, would flock to. To help you find the very best ones, we rounded up 18 of the chicest rich mom fashion deals for Prime Day — and they start at just $14.

From covering yacht mom-approved finds to rich mom resort style, we’ve basically become experts in eyeing exactly what a rich mom would shop for — and we found many of those pieces on sale this Prime Day. From a chic and girly one-shoulder dress for brunches with the girls, to trendy, oversized jeans for the casual, we’ve got something for everyone on our list. We also made sure to include a few accessories like sandals and a bag to make sure you’re styled looking expensive from head to toe.

1. Drop Off-Chic: Trust Us, you’ll be the chicest mom at school drop off with this trendy, two-piece vest set, now 17% off — was $67, now $55!

2. Headed to the Hamptons: Perfect to wear on the way down or pack in your bag for a beach day at the Hamptons is this easy-to-style jumpsuit, with ruffled sleeves, a smocked bodice and pockets — was $40, now $34!

3. Simplicity = Sophistication: Show everyone that simplicity is truly sophistication is this sleek, ribbed knit, bodycon midi dress that pairs easily with heels and sandals — was $40, now $33!

4. She Means Business: Every rich mom needs a few pairs of sleek trouser pants like these in their wardrobe for office days or important fundraiser meetings — was $36, now $28!

5. Tennis-Core: Tennis lessons are made chic with this mini athletic tennis dress that can be worn from the court to coffee dates — was $50, now $34!

6. For Lunching and Brunching: Cover all of the outfits for all of the lunches and brunches in the foreseeable future with this ruffled, one-shoulder mini dress that’s now 20% off — was $54, now $43!

7. Old Money-Style: Embrace old money rich mom style by styling this classic button-up, puff sleeve top with a pair of wide leg pants, a sleek belt and some minimal jewelry — was $35, now $24!

8. Every Day Slay: Great for stacking on your wrists daily, this 14K gold 5-piece bracelet set is now 20% off — was $16, now $14!

9. Closet Staple: All rich moms need sleek and classic-shirts on rotation to pair with things like jeans and blazers and you can now get this version on sale — was $24, now $15!

10. Nautical Style: Perfect for evenings spent admiring the sunset on a boat is this nautical-style striped maxi dress that features a t-shirt style design, oversized fit and cozy knit fabric — was $46, now $36!

11. Casual Queen: Rich moms who prefer to keep it casual (but cute) will love this short sleeve, t-shirt style dress that has tummy-contouring, with a wrap design and ruching at the waist — was $50, now $35!

12. First Class Style: One style you simply can’t go wrong with is this sleeveless, satin slip midi dress from The Drop that’s now 30% off — was $70, now $49!

13. Five-Star Resort-Wear: Dinners at a resort will call for a cute mini dress like this flared-waist style that’d pair perfectly with some strappy heels and a statement necklace — was $70, now $49!

14. Darling Denim: Fashionista rich moms will love these trendy, oversized jeans that feature a unique hem feature down the front and are now 30% off — was $60, now $42!

15. Boho Babe: With its flowy pants, smocked bodice and pockets, this jumpsuit is a boho rich mom slay — was $36, now $29!

16. Flowy and Fabulous: A summer staple, this flowy maxi skirt works for date nights with heels and beach days with sandals — was $34, now $29!

17. Stylish Sandals: Pair any of the dresses in this lineup with these chic and classic h-style sandals that come in several colors to choose from like white, black, beige and even silver — was $40, now $28!

18. It’s in the Bag: Resembling designer style, this luxe woven tote bag is big enough to carry all of your essentials such as an iPad, an extra pair of shoes, makeup and more — was $70, now $60!