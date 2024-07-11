Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of rich mom style? For Us, it’s all about elevated and luxurious pieces that make Us look polished and refined with minimal effort. The simplicity of the trend is one thing that we love the most. Who wouldn’t want to spend the summer dressing up in wealthy-looking wardrobe pieces? With that in mind, we rounded up 14 elevated pieces that instantly make you look wealthy — and they start at just $10. Some of them are even on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

It should come as no surprise, but neutral tones and classic silhouettes are cheat codes to mastering rich mom style. Not to mention, versatile pieces that can take you anywhere from summer camp drop-offs to beachside lunch dates in the Hamptons. We shopped around for everything you’d need to create a wealthy-looking wardrobe. Everything from designer shoe lookalikes to matching co-ord sets topped our list. Read ahead to shop our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone needs the ease and comfort from a two-piece short set. This striped style looks so luxe. You’ll get so much wear out of this set because you can wear it together or rock it with other pieces in your wardrobe!

2. Bestseller: These high-waist trousers are bestsellers on Amazon for a reason. They’re so chic and versatile. You can style it with a graphic tee when you’re running errands or style it with a slinky blouse for a romantic date night!

3. Retro Vibes: Amazon shoppers love this ’60s-inspired handbag! One five-star reviewer claimed they wanted to return a similar designer style because this mini handbag was so elegant!

4. Travel Combo: The next time you head to the airport, wear this two-piece set. It’s made from comfy material to keep you warm in frosty airplanes, but the sleeveless style is breathable and lightweight so you won’t overheat once you arrive at your destination!

5. Red-Hot: These butter-soft leather sandals have been purchased more than 2,000 times in the past month, proving just how comfy and chic they are!

6. Nautical Style: Are you gearing up to set sails on a yacht? Make sure you pack this striped cardigan. The gold button detail makes it look so much more expensive than it is!

7. Cute Cap: This sleeveless mock-neck sweater has a luxe-looking ribbed fabric. We love the cap-style sleeves!

8. Bling, Bling: No one will know you didn’t drop thousands of dollars on this blinged-out tennis bracelet!

9. Olive It: Do you love a nice vest moment? Then you’ll love this two-piece duo. It features a trendy vest that you can pair with flowy maxi skirts or the matching shorts it comes with!

10. Vintage Frames: Extend your rich mom dreams to your accessories. These shopper-approved sunglasses were purchased more than 4,000 in the past month because they’re so chic. You’ll love the color selection!

11. Cropped Set: If you loved the vest and matching short set, then you’ll want to check out this two-piece. It comes with cropped trousers that look professional and chic!

12. Ready to Glow: Want an instant glow-up? Snag this vest and short set. It’s made from luxurious fabric. You’ll look like mean business!

13. Crochet Cutie: Are you looking for something to throw on over your favorite swimsuit? Crochet cover-ups are great ways to look cute and practical. You’ll get tons of compliments on this flowy blouse and pants combo!

14. Last but Not Least: Dainty gold-plated jewelry is a sure way to channel luxurious rich mom style. This layered necklace has the cutest initial charm!