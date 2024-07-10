Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rich mom style this. Coquette romance that. There are so many styles that we want to rock this summer. Frankly, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Thankfully, crochet summer fashion pieces are a helpful tool to knock at a few trends at once. Flowy cardigans with bell sleeves deliver coastal girl style, but chic accents like fringe or patches channel Boho chic style at the same time.

Related: 14 Plus Size Crochet Fashion Finds That Will Help Stay On Trend This Summer Summer is all about the crochet fashion finds — and the trend has been booming for years! Whether you’re planning a vacation or want to look light and dainty this summer, investing in crochet pieces is the way to do it. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, it can be a little difficult to find options that […]

If you’re on the hunt for crochet summer fashion essentials, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve sifted through pages of shirts, dresses and sweaters and selected the best crochet pieces to rock as the weather continues to heat up. From ’70s-inspired styles to romantic pieces you’ll want to wear to your next date night, we’ve got you covered! Check out our top picks ahead!

Crochet Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This halter-style top has a colorful pattern that gives a retro nod to ’70s fashion!

Crochet Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t have to worry about rocking anything underneath this crochet-style sundress. It’s double-lined so it’s not transparent!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Crochet Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Crochet and patchwork are two of our favorite trends wrapped into one. This button-front cardigan has so many cool accents, including colorful patches and stripes!