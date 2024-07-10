Your account
27 Crochet Summer Fashion To Nail Coastal Girl and Boho Chic Style at Once

By
Crochet Summer Fashion
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

 

Rich mom style this. Coquette romance that. There are so many styles that we want to rock this summer. Frankly, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Thankfully, crochet summer fashion pieces are a helpful tool to knock at a few trends at once. Flowy cardigans with bell sleeves deliver coastal girl style, but chic accents like fringe or patches channel Boho chic style at the same time.

If you’re on the hunt for crochet summer fashion essentials, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve sifted through pages of shirts, dresses and sweaters and selected the best crochet pieces to rock as the weather continues to heat up. From ’70s-inspired styles to romantic pieces you’ll want to wear to your next date night, we’ve got you covered! Check out our top picks ahead!

Crochet Shirts

Crochet Halter Top
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This halter-style top has a colorful pattern that gives a retro nod to ’70s fashion!

Crochet Dresses

PRETTYGARDEN Crochet Sundress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t have to worry about rocking anything underneath this crochet-style sundress. It’s double-lined so it’s not transparent!

Crochet Sweaters

MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Beach Cover Up
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Crochet and patchwork are two of our favorite trends wrapped into one. This button-front cardigan has so many cool accents, including colorful patches and stripes!

