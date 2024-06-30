Your account
14 Plus Size Crochet Fashion Finds That Will Help Stay On Trend This Summer

By
Crochet fashion plus size
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is all about the crochet fashion finds — and the trend has been booming for years! Whether you’re planning a vacation or want to look light and dainty this summer, investing in crochet pieces is the way to do it. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, it can be a little difficult to find options that fit well and won’t break the bank. But don’t worry, that’s why we’re here to help!

From matching sets to slinky dresses, there is a crochet piece that will elevate your summer wardrobe rotation. We rounded up 14 plus-size crochet fashion finds that will help you nail the trend this summer — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: These beach pants are perfect for hanging on a beach or a night out on the town — just $37!

2. Versatile Queen: You can throw this one shoulder top on with jeans or with shorts — was $32, now just $25!

3. Sweet Set: We love this crochet outfit because it has billowing sleeves and its so breezy — just $39!

4. Simple and Elegant: This crochet coverup has the right flow for upcoming beach trips — was $28, now just $24!

5. Hot Mama: This two-piece skirt set will look so chic with height-defying heels or chunky platforms— just $40!

6. Edgy Essence: If you like clothing that makes a bold statement, this two-piece skirt set has you covered — just $37!

7. Preppy Vibe: This open stitch button-up sweater will help you nail the rich mom aesthetic while doing it in neutrals— just $89!

8. Vacation Ready: Calling all beach babes! This crochet sarong will make your beach attire more elegant — was $17, now just $15!

9. Duality: While this color block knitted crochet dress is supposed to be a cover up, you could also wear it as a dress with the right undergarments — just $29!

10. Peachy Keen: We can’t get enough of this mini dress because it has such a nice pop of color — just $148!

11. Everyday Essential: This tiered cotton dress is an elevated version of the classic little black dress– just $17!

13. Comfy Chic: If you’re looking for a sleek option that’s lightweight, this keyhole dress is right up your alley — just $20!

14. ’70s-Inspiration: This halter midi dress features bright, fun colors that evoke a feeling of the ’70s — just $50!

