Summer is all about the crochet fashion finds — and the trend has been booming for years! Whether you’re planning a vacation or want to look light and dainty this summer, investing in crochet pieces is the way to do it. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, it can be a little difficult to find options that fit well and won’t break the bank. But don’t worry, that’s why we’re here to help!

From matching sets to slinky dresses, there is a crochet piece that will elevate your summer wardrobe rotation. We rounded up 14 plus-size crochet fashion finds that will help you nail the trend this summer — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: These beach pants are perfect for hanging on a beach or a night out on the town — just $37!

2. Versatile Queen: You can throw this one shoulder top on with jeans or with shorts — was $32, now just $25!

3. Sweet Set: We love this crochet outfit because it has billowing sleeves and its so breezy — just $39!

4. Simple and Elegant: This crochet coverup has the right flow for upcoming beach trips — was $28, now just $24!

5. Hot Mama: This two-piece skirt set will look so chic with height-defying heels or chunky platforms— just $40!

6. Edgy Essence: If you like clothing that makes a bold statement, this two-piece skirt set has you covered — just $37!

7. Preppy Vibe: This open stitch button-up sweater will help you nail the rich mom aesthetic while doing it in neutrals— just $89!

8. Vacation Ready: Calling all beach babes! This crochet sarong will make your beach attire more elegant — was $17, now just $15!

9. Duality: While this color block knitted crochet dress is supposed to be a cover up, you could also wear it as a dress with the right undergarments — just $29!

10. Peachy Keen: We can’t get enough of this mini dress because it has such a nice pop of color — just $148!

11. Everyday Essential: This tiered cotton dress is an elevated version of the classic little black dress– just $17!

13. Comfy Chic: If you’re looking for a sleek option that’s lightweight, this keyhole dress is right up your alley — just $20!

14. ’70s-Inspiration: This halter midi dress features bright, fun colors that evoke a feeling of the ’70s — just $50!