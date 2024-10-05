Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re an avid Us Weekly reader then you already know we’re swooning over all things corduroy for fall. We’ve spilled the tea on everything from seasonal dresses to cozy bottoms in the cozy fabric. It’s something about the cool-weather-approved material that we just can’t get enough of. To continue our slight obsession, we’re setting our sights on corduroy jackets.

Related: 15 Chic Corduroy Fashion Finds That Will Keep You Feeling Warm This Fall When it comes to fall and winter fashion, corduroy is a warm, sturdy fabric that will make sure you look put together and easy. From heading into the office to hanging out with the girls, corduroy fashion finds can help you stay warm and stylish. From flirty skirts to decadent outerwear, there is a corduroy […]

Think about it for a sec. What better way to stay warm as the temps begin to drop from sunny summer days to brisk fall wind and clouds than with a fuzzy jacket to keep you warm? With that in mind, we’ve rounded up an assortment of corduroy jackets you’ll feel confident and cute in. From bombers to oversized shackets, there are so many stylish options to choose from. Don’t be surprised if you snag more than one from this list.

1. Massive Mark Down: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are quickly approaching. Luckily, you can snag this button-down shacket on sale ahead of the savings event!

2. Retro Vibes: This oversized shacket features a unique acid-wash style that looks like something straight out of the ’80s!

3. Color-Blockin Chic: This color-block shacket features a trio of shades you can mix and match with endless fall-approved ensembles!

4. Trench, Please: Lightweight trench coats are a fall staple. This length trench comes in so many fun shades ranging classic black styles to unique plaid patterns!

5. Cottagecore Cutie: Serve rustic style with this cottagecore-approved corduroy jacket!

6. Extra Protection: The weather outside isn’t frightful just yet. However, you can stay cute and warm in this mediumweight jacket, courtesy of plush lining!

7. Everyday Slay: This waist-length jacket is ideal for everyday wear. Best of all? You can layer it with chunky turtlenecks and long-sleeve blouses!

8. Shades of Green: We don’t know about you, but we love rocking green in autumn. This button-down shacket comes in a subtle green shade that’s a far cry from signature olive and army green options!

9. Pretty Puffer: If you’re notoriously cold, you’ll want to check out this brown puffer coat!

10. Moto Madness: Love moto-style jackets? This lightweight jacket has edgy buttons and straps!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11. Zipped Up: This brown jacket is perfect for shoppers who like the ease of zip closures!