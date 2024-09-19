Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall and winter fashion, corduroy is a warm, sturdy fabric that will make sure you look put together and easy. From heading into the office to hanging out with the girls, corduroy fashion finds can help you stay warm and stylish.

From flirty skirts to decadent outerwear, there is a corduroy fall fashion find that will elevate your wardrobe. We rounded up 14 chic corduroy fall fashion finds that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Crop It Up: We love this Gihuo cropped shacket because it’s stylish but still functional — was $55, now just $30!

2. ’90s-Inspiration: These luvamia corduroy overalls are a simple, fun option that will evoke feelings of nostalgia — just $41!

3. Office Ready: These Kirundo corduroy pants work for in-office workdays or nights out on the town — was $46, now just $36!

4. Closet Staple: This Astylish corduroy shirt pairs well with all the fall essentials already in your closet — was $70, now just $36!

5. Menswear Essence: For the girl who loves dabbling in menswear, this Prettygarden corduroy blazer will suit your fancy — just $40!

6. Color Block Fun: This Evaless corduroy jacket has a color block design that’s so eye-catching — was $61, now just $38!

7. ’70s Woman: This NYDJ corduroy maxi skirt has a slight ’70s design due to its high waist. It looks like something that’s very reminiscent of Chloé in the ’70s — just $99!

8. Trendy Chic: We love these Free People corduroy pants because of their super stylish barrel leg-silhouette — just $128!

9. Everyday Essential: This Madewell corduroy button-up shirt is so light and airy that it’s sure to become a year-round closet favorite — just $88!

10. Matched Ease: If you love matching sets, you’ll love this Free People Orly corduroy blazer and vest set — just $168!

11. Simple and Pretty: This Land’s End V-neck dress is a versatile, neutral option that you can wear to formal and informal events — just $100!

12. Asymmetrical Flair: For the girl who loves the businesswear aesthetic of the ’90s, this Minkpink cord waistcoat will give you the look effortlessly — was $99, now just $70!

13. Bloom! You can coordinate this Show Me Your belted skirt with knee-high boots and a turtleneck for a vintage-inspired ensemble — just $148!

14. She’s A Lady: This Sam Edelman trench coat has a contrast corduroy design that will help you look sophisticated and sleek — was $200, now just $120!

15. Mom Like: These KUT from the Kloth corduroy mom jeans have a high-waist cut and has a slender leg fit — just $89!