Cindy Crawford seems to want to revive the ’90s supermodel era, and we’re more than here for it!

First, she revealed on The Skinny Confidential podcast the lip liner that was a ’90s model “beauty secret.” Now, she just shared with Allure in a video her entire 10-minute makeup routine that’s “a modern take on that classic ’90s supermodel look.” And while part of the routine included pricey products, there was one product she uses in her daily routine that’s actually just $13.

We’ll be adding the entire routine to our carts to recreate the look for ourselves, but the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara is our first priority! Not only is it an affordable drugstore mascara, now on sale for 19% off, it’s also beloved by another iconic supermodel as well: Kendall Jenner.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara (Originally $16) on sale for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The reason Crawford likes the Panorama Mascara is because of its easy-to-use brush that has multi-level bristles and creates a fanned-out lashes look, said to make the lashes look 1.4x bigger. Its formula also volumizes, lengthens and thickens the lashes at the same time and is waterproof and long-lasting.

“The reason I choose mascara is always about the brush, if it’s an easy brush for me to work with,” Crawford said. “And I really try to start at the root and lift.”

But that just scratches the surface of the products the mom of two uses in her routine. Able to get a full look created within just 10 minutes, the model started out the video by mentioning two products from her line she starts out her makeup routine with, the Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum and the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Day Cream.

“Keeping your skin hydrated and youthful-looking is the best foundation for any makeup,” Crawford said.

She had her full face of foundation and concealer ready to go, but then showed Us how she does the rest of her look. The first thing she started out with was the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, which she said she’s “been a fan of since the early ’90s.” Then she shared that she uses this Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette for that iconic ’90s model nude look, but also a “normal day” makeup look. This was followed up by the Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in Chocolate Brown to build up the lash line.

She then applied the mascara, followed by the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush, which she likes to apply “right on the apples. “People tease the ’90s big girls because we love blush but we do,” she said. Another thing she used was the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo, because it was “another thing that was super big in the ’90s.”

To finish the look off, she used lip liner, of which she said in the ’90s they used the Mac Lip Liner Pencil in shade Spice, but today she uses the Very Terry Stay Put Lip Liner in shade Amaretto. “I do think a neutral lip is very ’90s, especially with a more dramatic eye,” Crawford said. She topped off the lip liner with the viral Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump for “adding that moisture back in” to her lips.

Ready to get the look of a ’90s supermodel for yourself? Start out by shopping the Crawford-loved L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara, which is now on sale on Amazon.

