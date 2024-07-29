Your account
Cindy Crawford Just Revealed That This Lip Liner Was a ’90s Model ‘Beauty Secret’

By
Cindy Crawford next to mac lip liner pencil in shade spice
Victor Malafronte / Contributor

If you still have a fascination with the original It Girl supermodels of the ’90s, you’re not alone! All of Us are still obsessed with them too. That’s why when we heard Cindy Crawford reveal that this still-in-stock lip liner was their go-to back in that era, we hit “add to cart” immediately!

In an interview on The Skinny Confidential podcast, the Meaningful Beauty founder revealed that the Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil in the shade Spice was a “beauty secret” for her and her pack of iconic model friends like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. They would “do the overdrawn lip” look in the light brown shade to achieve that notable neutral ’90s makeup look. And while it’s rare that products from back then are still popular now, this one is still going strong — and is even on sale right now for 29% off at Nordstrom.

Get the Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil in Spice (Originally $24) on sale for just $17 at Nordstrom!

A staple in the kits of many makeup artists, the Mac lip pencil glides onto lips with a smooth and creamy texture and rich pigmented color, no matter which shade is your favorite. The formula is long-lasting, won’t skip or drag and is made formaldehyde-, silicone- and paraben-free. It’s designed to have a preciseness, making for an easy application.

Of course, you can grab the Spice shade and try out a full ’90s supermodel makeup look, but the pencil comes in so many more shades. One of my personal favorites for a nude look is the shade Oak, which I pair with the lipstick shade Honeylove because they complement each other well. But it comes in other colors as well to stock up on, whether you’re someone who prefers a bold red lip or a subtle pink.

Excited to get started recreating their famous neutral looks? Us too! You can find the ’90s model-loved lip liner for just $17 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Get the Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil in Spice (Originally $24) on sale for just $17 at Nordstrom!

