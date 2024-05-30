Your account
PSA: This Lip Liner Actually Keeps My Lips Hydrated — And It’s From a Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand

By
ilia-lip-sketch-crayon
Ilia

Since I started using makeup, lip liners have always been my number one go-to lip product for some extra pout and definition. This, however, has always left my lips feeling dry, cracked and un-kissable — not conducive for a hot girl summer! Thankfully, my hot girl summer this year will be saved with this new lip liner that actually keeps my lips hydrated — and it comes from a Reese Witherspoon-loved brand.

Before Application

before applying Ilia Lip Liner
Olivia Hanson

Ilia just launched its new Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, and after giving it a test run, I discovered it provides the same barrier-building abilities as any lip liner, but has a rich, creamy, lipstick-like texture that actually hydrates and smooths the lips unlike most others on the market. What makes it different is its formula, which is filled with moisture-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, seaweed extract and sea succulent.

Post-Application

post applying Ilia Lip Liner
Olivia
Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for just $26 at Ilia!  

I was worried the additional benefits of the lip liner would take away from other important properties, but that’s not the case with this one! It still proved to provide 12-hour wear, didn’t bunch in the face of lip oil and only needed to be fixed up after having had a meal. I was also blown away by how pigmented the formula still is considering its blend of other ingredients — it’s truly a cut above the rest! Pictured, you’ll see I used the shade Banquet, which is a nice summer pinky neutral, but there are also 11 other shades to choose from.

With Lip Oil

Ilia Lip Liner with lip oil
Olivia Hanson

Ilia coming out with another good-for-you yet effective product isn’t anything new for the brand though. It’s one of the top clean makeup brands out there, with a celebrity following that includes the likes of major A-Listers like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford and Hilary Swank.

Now that I’ve officially upgraded my makeup kit with this lip liner, there’s now no turning back to the ones that cause dryness. Thankfully, it won’t be too hard to restock, considering it’s only $26 and comes in a thicker build, which helps it to last a little bit longer. Note: You might have to buy a sharpener if you don’t already have one in the right size, but it’s only $6 and a one-time buy.

Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for just $26 at Ilia!  

