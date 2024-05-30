Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since I started using makeup, lip liners have always been my number one go-to lip product for some extra pout and definition. This, however, has always left my lips feeling dry, cracked and un-kissable — not conducive for a hot girl summer! Thankfully, my hot girl summer this year will be saved with this new lip liner that actually keeps my lips hydrated — and it comes from a Reese Witherspoon-loved brand.

Before Application

Ilia just launched its new Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, and after giving it a test run, I discovered it provides the same barrier-building abilities as any lip liner, but has a rich, creamy, lipstick-like texture that actually hydrates and smooths the lips unlike most others on the market. What makes it different is its formula, which is filled with moisture-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, seaweed extract and sea succulent.

Post-Application

Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for just $26 at Ilia!

Related: 13 Best Lip Liners to Get the Perfect Pout Editor’s note: This article was last updated on February 15, 2024. Pucker up! One thing you should know about me is that I’m a nude lip lover. I rarely veer from a light pink or peachy pout since I usually opt for a bold eye look. But every now and then, I’ll switch it up […]

I was worried the additional benefits of the lip liner would take away from other important properties, but that’s not the case with this one! It still proved to provide 12-hour wear, didn’t bunch in the face of lip oil and only needed to be fixed up after having had a meal. I was also blown away by how pigmented the formula still is considering its blend of other ingredients — it’s truly a cut above the rest! Pictured, you’ll see I used the shade Banquet, which is a nice summer pinky neutral, but there are also 11 other shades to choose from.

With Lip Oil

Ilia coming out with another good-for-you yet effective product isn’t anything new for the brand though. It’s one of the top clean makeup brands out there, with a celebrity following that includes the likes of major A-Listers like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford and Hilary Swank.

Related: 9 Celeb-Approved Lip Products for the Perfect Pout Pucker up! If you want to smile like the stars, you simply need to shop their favorite lip products. From glosses to balms, these beauty essentials will keep your pout plump and pillowy. Keep scrolling to score these celeb-approved lip staples! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Mike Coppola/Getty Images This cult-favorite lip mask is a celebrity […]

Now that I’ve officially upgraded my makeup kit with this lip liner, there’s now no turning back to the ones that cause dryness. Thankfully, it won’t be too hard to restock, considering it’s only $26 and comes in a thicker build, which helps it to last a little bit longer. Note: You might have to buy a sharpener if you don’t already have one in the right size, but it’s only $6 and a one-time buy.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for just $26 at Ilia!