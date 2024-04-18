Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve long been a lover of boho style and have been waiting for its revival, get excited! We’re seeing signs that it’s making its way back into fashion — and Cindy Crawford is the latest celebrity to prove it.

As seen in an article published by Vogue, the 58-year-old supermodel was spotted with her husband, Rande Gerber, joining friends for a dinner in Malibu. Bringing back the boho vibes similar to those of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen circa 2007, Crawford wore a grunge T-shirt featuring a black and white picture with “California” printed across the front, a leather jacket draped over her shoulders, tie-front tan heels and the most boho part of her outfit: a flowy geometric-print statement maxi skirt from Ulla Johnson.

Want to join Crawford in bringing boho maxis back to life? Us too! While her skirt is $390, we found a similar style on Amazon that’s a fraction of the cost, coming in at $22 on Amazon.

Get the Zando High-Waisted Maxi Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Zando High Waisted Maxi Skirt has a similar silhouette to Crawford’s, with a high waistline, maxi length and flared hem. It comes in a few similarly eye-catching geometric patterns, as well as animal print patterns and solid colors. On top of that, the skirt is ultra soft against the skin with its polyester, cotton and spandex fabric — which makes it easily machine washable too.

This isn’t the first time the ’90s model has been spotted in a style like this though. Earlier this year, on her birthday in February, she was also seen in a boho top that featured a flowy silhouette, geometric pattern and cute tassel details. I’m not sure where her recent love for the trend came from, but if I had to guess, it would be due to one or both of the following reasons: First, it could be inspired by the beaches of Malibu, where she and her husband share a home. Second, it could be sparked by the recent runways collections of Chloé and Isabel Marant, where the trend was a centerpiece.

Either way, Crawford is a pioneer of revitalizing this trend — and with this billowing maxi skirt that’s just $22 on Amazon, you can be too.

See it: Get the Zando High-Waisted Maxi Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

