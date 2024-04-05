Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Zendaya has been a master at showing Us how to slay a multitude of different fashion styles. From bold, old Hollywood glamorous looks to tennis-chic to even mega-futuristic fashion, she can pull anything off with ease. The latest style she’s showing Us how to do right? Boho-chic! And just in time for the spring-to-summer transition.
The movie star and fashion icon was spotted out in Sydney, Australia on March 31 — the perfect place to sport the free-spirited style. In a simple but beachy outfit, the Challengers actress wore a tiny halter crop top with Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats, a slouchy, black Loewe bag and our personal favorite piece: her ruched waist, flared maxi skirt. While her skirt is likely a luxury pick, we found a lookalike for just $32 that we want to wear all season long.
Get the Haeof Elastic High-Waist Boho Maxi Skirt for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.
In a similar fashion to Zendaya’s choice, this skirt has a wide, smocked waist for a flattering effect, as well as a maxi length and adjustable drawstring to help you customize it to your size. What makes it a little different is its tiered style and flowy silhouette, which gives it even more of a breezy bohemian feel. It can double as a sleeveless dress too! This skirt is also made of 100$ rayon, giving it a “silky feel” that shoppers say is “soft and breezy, but not see-through.”
A favorite of the retailer, the skirt garnered the coveted “Amazon’s choice” badge. It’s also beloved by shoppers, with over 700 five-star ratings to date. One of them said it’s “perfect for hot summer days.”
“This skirt is so flattering, stylish, and very comfortable,” they said. “I love how flowy it is! It fit exactly as expected, so the sizing was right on my normal size. The skirt is not very heavy or thick, so it felt light and airy.”
Go full boho with this pick by styling it with a flowy blouse, strappy sandals and some fringe earrings, or put a rocker spin on the look by pairing it with a graphic tee. You could also use this skirt to wear the popular coastal cowgirl trend, styling it with a cowgirl hat and cute cowboy boots. It comes in sizes XS-XL and is available in an array of muted colors like army green and khaki (in case the Zendaya-like white choice isn’t quite your favorite).
Embrace boho-chic Zendaya style with this maxi skirt shoppers say is “flattering, comfy, and cute” for just $32 on Amazon.
