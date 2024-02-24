Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone can use a little help with their skin now and then. Sometimes, we just need an injection of hydration or firming to get that extra bit of oomph to help us look and feel like our best. If you’re looking for the perfect product you can pamper your skin with and splurge on a bit, we’ve found just what the doctor ordered.

A face mask is always a good idea, especially if it happens to come from Clarins. The Clarins Cryo-Flash Cream Mask is $80 at Amazon, and it promises a visible lift effect on tired, dull skin that needs a bit of extra tightening in just 10 minutes. It offers 24 hours of hydration, with 93% of consumers tested on reporting visibly firmer skin and 90% of consumers reporting their skin was tighter as if it had been lifted.

Get the Clarins Cryo Flash Face Mask at Amazon for $80!

All you have to do is apply it to your skin and wait a bit. The cream mask only needs to stay on your face for 10 minutes, and it’ll give you minimized pore appearance, improved skin radiance, and beautifully hydrated skin. Keep using it regularly, and you’ll be given some serious results: visible firming and visibly reduced lines and wrinkles. It pays to keep using it!

Even if you have a dozen different face masks, this is the one you want to try out if you haven’t just yet. It’s a little on the pricier side, but it does deliver some seriously impressive results. If you’re determined to spend a little extra cash, this bit of skincare heaven is the one you want.

Everyone has 10 minutes. You may as well see what spending your 10 minutes with this Clarins mask can do for you!

