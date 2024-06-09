Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one consistent product you should have in your skincare routine, it’s a good moisturizer. If you have dry to combination skin and haven’t found a product that works well for it, the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is the best option on Amazon. Shoppers rave about the lotion, and over 8,000 customers have purchased it this month already!

For decades, Clinique has crafted effective, tried-and-true formulas that shoppers keep coming back to. While looking through reviews, there are heaps of testimonials from shoppers who wrote saying they’ve been using the moisturizer since the 1980s and others who are in their 40s and have used the formula since they were 17. The reviews are a testament to how impressive the moisturizer is even today.

The moisturizing lotion is dermatologist-tested and is best for those with very dry to combination skin. It helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and hydrates for up to eight hours. It has a creamy yet lightweight texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. In addition to hydrating, the moisturizer also smooths skin and helps reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Its effective formula is packed with glycerin and urea to deeply hydrate, and it’s free from fragrances and parabens.

The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ has tons of accolades on Amazon. Right now, it’s the number one moisturizer in the new release category and has received over 10,500 five-star reviews from shoppers of all ages. “Clinique has literally removed wrinkles from my forehead and kept this male in his 30s from getting raises because managers at work legitimately think I’m 24 to 27,” one five-star reviewer said. “I started using Clinique because a high school girlfriend’s mother was a beauty consultant and pressed me to use it. It’s been over one decade since, and I actually have less wrinkles than when I was a teen.”

“I have used this product for at least 20 years, if not longer,” another shared. “My face loves it and is still staying looking moisturized and as wrinkle-free as can be at 90 years young. I know, I can’t believe it either.”

You won’t be disappointed with this moisturizer. Head to Amazon now to add it to your skincare routine for $33!

Get the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 9, 2024, but may be subject to change.