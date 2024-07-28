Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer is well underway, it’s safe to say you have beaches on your mind! Whether you’re planning a vacation or already counting down the days, it’s time to make sure you have all your essentials — and having a portable phone charger is a literal necessity. We found a nifty portable charger that will take away all the phone battery anxiety while traveling — and it’s only $50!

Related: Shop the Trendy Crossbody Phone Case Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Love — Under $100 Cell phones can be so hard to manage. We’ve all been there at one time or another. You know those inconvenient moments when it’s in your hand one minute and the next you’re running around trying to remember where you had it last? If you ask Us, we’re notorious for searching for our phones all the […]

The Clutch Pro Lightning Charger is a traveler’s best friend — literally! This charger has a 5000mAh battery and only takes approximately two hours to charge fully. It’s compatible with iPhone/Apple products and has a slim, compact body. Also, it’s airplane carry-on approved, so you’re good to go!

Get the Clutch Pro Lightning Charger for $50 at Clutch!

Using this charger is very simple and easy to do. Essentially, this charger plugs into the lightning port of your phone and it conveniently magnetizes to the back of the phone for safe charging. It’s such an easy, nifty tool to have because you’ll never know when you could need it. It comes in multiple different charger types and capacities; this one comes in colors black, white and pink.

While reviewing and raving over this charger, one reviewer noted, “Thin, lightweight and fast charging. This is the perfect charger for my needs!” Another reviewer said, “This is my second time ordering. My first two were stolen by friends who borrowed and refused to give them back to me because they loved them!”

Additionally, if you still have trips coming up this year and want to make sure your phone stays charged no matter what, you should add this portable lightning charger from Clutch Pro to your essentials list — seriously!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Clutch Pro Lightning Charger for $50 at Clutch!