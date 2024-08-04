Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s nothing that dampens the excitement of travel quite like your phone running out of battery. It happens often too, since finding a free outlet can be quite the feat. That’s why a portable charger is a must on any trip — and this one now has a major deal.
The portable phone charging brand, Clutch, is now hosting its summer sale, which offers a BOGO 50% off deal. Considering the long wait lines, hours of flights and the fact that your friend might need to borrow yours, having two is always better than just one anyway.
Get the Clutch Pro Lightning Portable Charger for just $50 at Clutch — and get a second for 50% off with code BOGO50 for a limited time!
The benefit to the Clutch Pro is that it’s much thinner and lighter than most other portable chargers on the market, making it easy to slip into a bag, purse or even your pocket. What also makes it different is that it’s magnetic to any iPhone versions 12 or newer, has a built-in cable for charger and is more affordable. On top of that, it also comes in three colors to match your taste — black, white and pink.
Have an older phone, or one without a MagSafe case? No problem. Each Pro order comes with a free magnetic ring!
Know that the charger is compatible with any iPhone, models 14 and older, making it easy to share with those who may have different models. And beyond just iPhones, it works with several other devices too, like iPads and AirPods, so you don’t have to worry about those losing battery either. It also has extra power, with 5,000 mAh, is allowed in airplane carry-ons and comes with USB-A to USB-C charging cables to get it prepped for the next use.
A dead battery will have you missing out on selfie-taking, game-playing and even connecting with your family and friends. Avoid that by getting the Clutch Charger, which you can now get on sale during the summer BOGO event. Your next trip is already thanking you for it!
