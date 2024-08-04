Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing that dampens the excitement of travel quite like your phone running out of battery. It happens often too, since finding a free outlet can be quite the feat. That’s why a portable charger is a must on any trip — and this one now has a major deal.

The portable phone charging brand, Clutch, is now hosting its summer sale, which offers a BOGO 50% off deal. Considering the long wait lines, hours of flights and the fact that your friend might need to borrow yours, having two is always better than just one anyway.

Get the Clutch Pro Lightning Portable Charger for just $50 at Clutch — and get a second for 50% off with code BOGO50 for a limited time!

Related: This Bobby Berk-Approved Knife Sharpening Kit is 20% Off for Amazon Prime Day When it comes to cooking, your cookware can start to wear and lose its durability over time. Whether you’re a seasoned chef who needs the sleekest cuts on every ingredient or a beginner starting their culinary journey, having sharp, strong knives is essential for every kitchen. If your blades have started to dull, we have […]

The benefit to the Clutch Pro is that it’s much thinner and lighter than most other portable chargers on the market, making it easy to slip into a bag, purse or even your pocket. What also makes it different is that it’s magnetic to any iPhone versions 12 or newer, has a built-in cable for charger and is more affordable. On top of that, it also comes in three colors to match your taste — black, white and pink.

Have an older phone, or one without a MagSafe case? No problem. Each Pro order comes with a free magnetic ring!

Know that the charger is compatible with any iPhone, models 14 and older, making it easy to share with those who may have different models. And beyond just iPhones, it works with several other devices too, like iPads and AirPods, so you don’t have to worry about those losing battery either. It also has extra power, with 5,000 mAh, is allowed in airplane carry-ons and comes with USB-A to USB-C charging cables to get it prepped for the next use.

Related: Nail the Linen Trend at Home With These Bestselling Linen Sheets, Curtains and More — Options for All Budgets Linen is having a moment and a half! Whether in fashion or home decor, linen is everywhere lately, a sign that acting European means more than just dressing the part. The great thing about linen decor is that it’s timeless, yielding an upscale aura and a boutique feel unmatched by its cotton counterpart! If you’re […]

A dead battery will have you missing out on selfie-taking, game-playing and even connecting with your family and friends. Avoid that by getting the Clutch Charger, which you can now get on sale during the summer BOGO event. Your next trip is already thanking you for it!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Clutch Pro Lightning Portable Charger for just $50 at Clutch — and get a second for 50% off with code BOGO50 for a limited time!