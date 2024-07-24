13 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you didn’t know, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is underway. If you’re looking for deals across fashion, kids, home and more, you should run to Nordstrom to snag these deals while you can! Furthermore, you can find some savings now under $100 that will suit your fancy.
From silky bedding sets to cookware sets, Nordstrom has something for everyone’s needs. We rounded up 13 home deals under $100 to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!
1. Comfy, Cozy: This Nordstrom Organic Cotton Percale Duvet & Shams Set is so smooth and comfortable — we’re obsessed — was $109, now just $81!
2. Silky Smooth: This Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase comes in 21 eye-catching colors, and it will make sure your hair stays in place — was $80, now just $53!
3. Game On: This Bey-Berk Vince Acrylic Tic-Tac-Toe Set is so cute and different — was $111, now just $74!
4. Cooking Queens: If you’re known for knowing your way around a kitchen, this Staub 4-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set is sure to become your new favorites — was $107, now just $70!
5. Prepped and Served: For the charcuterie aficionado, this Viking 20-Inch Butcher Block Prep/Serving Board allows you to prep and serve your creations — was $100, now just $67!
6. Bath Essentials: This Nordstrom Organic Hydrocotton 6-Piece Towel Set will make sure you don’t run out of clean linen to bathe and shower with— was $119, now just $89!
7. Stay Organized: This Bey-Berk Leather Jewelry Box will make sure your jewelry stays tidy and organized no matter what — was $147, now just $98!
8. Patterns, Please: For those who need a little pattern to accent their bedroom, this Nordstrom Stripe Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set has you covered — was $109, now just $81!
9. Wine O’Clock: This Bey-Berk Vino Leather Wine Caddy & Corkscrew Set will give you a way to uncork your wine, store it and carry it — was $119, now just $58!
10. Enticing Smells: This NEST New York Grapefruit & Bamboo Reed Diffuser Duo will fill your home with a lovely fruity, earthy scent — was $124, now just $83!
11. Carry It All: For the queen who is traveling this summer, this Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag is a spacious option that will make sure you have all your essentials — was $110, now just $73!
12. Throw It On: This DKNY PURE Chunky Knit Throw Blanket will keep you nice and toasty no matter what — was $99, now just $67!
13. Luxe Vibes: This Matouk Marlowe Bath Collection Bath Towel is luxuriously soft, and it’s sure to become one of your favorite bath time accessories — was $75, now just $50!