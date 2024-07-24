13 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is underway. If you’re looking for deals across fashion, kids, home and more, you should run to Nordstrom to snag these deals while you can! Furthermore, you can find some savings now under $100 that will suit your fancy.

Related: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know We’re still in the throes of major summer savings events. Right now, we’re obsessing over all the great finds during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here! Nordy Club Iconics, Ambassadors, Influencers and the general public can access massive savings. Are you on the hunt for major markdowns on luxe items? You’ve come to the […]

From silky bedding sets to cookware sets, Nordstrom has something for everyone’s needs. We rounded up 13 home deals under $100 to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy, Cozy: This Nordstrom Organic Cotton Percale Duvet & Shams Set is so smooth and comfortable — we’re obsessed — was $109, now just $81!

2. Silky Smooth: This Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase comes in 21 eye-catching colors, and it will make sure your hair stays in place — was $80, now just $53!

3. Game On: This Bey-Berk Vince Acrylic Tic-Tac-Toe Set is so cute and different — was $111, now just $74!

4. Cooking Queens: If you’re known for knowing your way around a kitchen, this Staub 4-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set is sure to become your new favorites — was $107, now just $70!

5. Prepped and Served: For the charcuterie aficionado, this Viking 20-Inch Butcher Block Prep/Serving Board allows you to prep and serve your creations — was $100, now just $67!

6. Bath Essentials: This Nordstrom Organic Hydrocotton 6-Piece Towel Set will make sure you don’t run out of clean linen to bathe and shower with— was $119, now just $89!

7. Stay Organized: This Bey-Berk Leather Jewelry Box will make sure your jewelry stays tidy and organized no matter what — was $147, now just $98!

Related: 20 Shoes and Accessories Deals to Shop During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale If there’s one thing we love about summer, it’s the massive saving events our favorite retailers (and e-tailers) host! If you want to upgrade your summer wardrobe or stock up on essentials ahead of fall and winter, don’t wait to check out the shoe and accessory deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now until […]

8. Patterns, Please: For those who need a little pattern to accent their bedroom, this Nordstrom Stripe Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set has you covered — was $109, now just $81!

9. Wine O’Clock: This Bey-Berk Vino Leather Wine Caddy & Corkscrew Set will give you a way to uncork your wine, store it and carry it — was $119, now just $58!

10. Enticing Smells: This NEST New York Grapefruit & Bamboo Reed Diffuser Duo will fill your home with a lovely fruity, earthy scent — was $124, now just $83!

11. Carry It All: For the queen who is traveling this summer, this Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag is a spacious option that will make sure you have all your essentials — was $110, now just $73!

12. Throw It On: This DKNY PURE Chunky Knit Throw Blanket will keep you nice and toasty no matter what — was $99, now just $67!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Luxe Vibes: This Matouk Marlowe Bath Collection Bath Towel is luxuriously soft, and it’s sure to become one of your favorite bath time accessories — was $75, now just $50!