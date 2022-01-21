Make the Kitchen Your Happy Place With This GreenPan Cookware Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is the thought of cooking a meal right now just utterly exhausting? We know that feeling. We do like cooking — we really do — but our kitchen and current cookware are just not cutting it. Our food is burning or simply refusing to cook evenly, and our dull and drab surroundings just make Us want to plop on the couch and order delivery.

We need ways to keep cooking exciting and make the kitchen a place we love to be. New recipes are great, but only when you have the proper tools to follow them successfully. It’s time. Time to treat yourself to a new cookware set that’s not only top of the line when it comes to quality, but really cute and even photo-worthy!

Get the GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally $400) now starting at just $350 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re telling you right now — this GreenPan Reserve cooking set is going to quickly tempt you to start your own cooking channel on YouTube or TikTok. Can we talk about those stunning seven color options? Absolutely gorgeous — especially with their golden handles. You’ll quickly catch others’ attention, and you’ll actually be happy to be surrounded by such pretty pots and pans!

Of course, it’s not only about the aesthetics. This cookware set is not messing around. The Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating is reinforced with actual diamonds, making it incredibly durable — and safe for metal utensils! It’s also free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium!

The bodies of these pots and pans are fantastic too, made with duoforged hard anodized aluminum, offering extra durability and scratch-resistance, as well as more even heat distribution so your food comes out just right. Another plus is that each piece is oven safe and broiler safe up to an impressive 600 degrees. Even the lids are safe up to 425 degrees!

This dishwasher-safe set comes with 10 pieces: an 8” frypan, a 11” frypan, a 2QT saucepan with lid, a 3QT saucepan with lid, a 2.5QT skillet with lid and a 5QT stockpot with lid. You’ll be able to cook just about anything, from a lovely omelet breakfast to a mouthwatering stew.

All you have to do is pick whichever color sparks the most joy within you (and start clearing out some old cookware in your kitchen). Hot tip: The Blush Pink version is $50 off right now!

