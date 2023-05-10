Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need an instant pick-me-up? When in doubt, get a tan. We’re not talking about the old-school, soak-up-the-sun method. Now that we know about skin cancer and wrinkles, we much prefer to stay in the shade! But self tanners offer the same color we crave without the damaging drawbacks. And one of the sunless tanning brands we seriously swear by is Coco and Eve!

In addition to game-changing tanning products, this award-winning company also sells hair and body essentials. And right now, you can save big on a selection of beauty staples with Coco and Eve’s Mother’s Day Sale! Buy one, get one at 50% with code COCO50. Shop some of our favorite deals below!

Deluxe Vegan Kabuki Brush

The process of applying self tanner is not foolproof — until now. Thanks to this Kabuki brush, you can access hard-to-reach areas that your tanning mitt just can’t touch for natural-looking results. Your feet and hands are especially tricky to tan, so this brush will definitely come in handy.

Like a Virgin Hair Masque

You had Us at the Madonna reference! This award-winning (noticing a theme here?) hair masque revitalizes hair in just 10 minutes. This 5-in-1 treatment restores damaged hair, improves texture and shine, hydrates, conditions, heals split ends and tames frizz. It also comes with a Tangle Tamer brush!

Body Moisture Whip

Smooth like butter! Formulated with coconut oil, antioxidants and amino acids, this whipped lotion will leave your skin silky-soft and supple. It also firms and targets cellulite!

Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt

A solid tanning mitt is a must-have in any self tanner’s arsenal of tools! This soft velvet style from Coco and Eve delivers even application with no mess. This mitt literally fits like a glove!

Sweet Repair Hair Masque

Has your hair been damaged by heat, chemicals or color? This hair masque radically revitalizes your mane for smoother, softer, healthier strands. Powerful ingredients include biomimetic ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vegan keratin.

Bali Buffing Sugar

This triple-exfoliating formula renews skin while improving the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. The buffing sugar scrub also preps skin for your self tan! Out with the old, in with the new.

Back Tan Applicator

The hardest part of self tanning as a single gal is trying to apply product to our back! It’s physically impossible to cover every spot. That’s why this back tan applicator from Coco and Eve is a lifesaver! Now you can get a flawless back tan with this towel-like invention. Genius!

