Detox Your Locks With Coco & Eve’s New Clarifying Shampoo

If you’re washing your hair regularly, but finding that it needs a little help getting clean, you might want to try a clarifying shampoo. Clarifying shampoos work to deep cleanse your hair to get rid of product residue and other impurities that make your scalp itchy and flaky and your locks greasy and dull.

Once you have buildup and excess oils and the like removed from your hair, you’ll have shinier, more manageable hair, and if you do color treatments, they’ll look better and more vibrant, too!

If all that sounds good to you (and it should!), Coco & Eve’s new Clarifying Detox Shampoo is for you. It’s a great new tool to help improve your hair, and it’s just $27!

Get the Clarifying Detox Shampoo for just $27 at Coco & Eve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Clarifying Detox Shampoo from Coco & Eve uses ingredients like hibiscus cider vinegar and lemon peel extract to deeply cleanse your hair so you can achieve that shiny, bouncy hair you’ve always wanted. It cleanses your hair deeply to remove excess dirt, oil, and buildup as well as the effects of hard water. It can also keep the best pH levels for your hair so it has the healthiest environment possible.

This shampoo is safe for colored hair, as it’s non-stripping and non-irritating. Once your hair is nice and clean, it’ll be able to better absorb hair care products, like oil and conditioner.

If you’re tired of your hair bringing you down, it might be time to grab this Coco & Eve shampoo and put it to work. You’ll love the results, and you won’t even have to break the bank. Try it today!

