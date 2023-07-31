Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your summer hair feeling a bit limp, lifeless and dry after all the heat, sweat, sun and fun? If you’re anything like Us, the summer has taken a toll on your hair, and things like saltwater, chlorine, UV rays and the general wear of the sunny season certainly don’t help. If you’re looking to rescue your locks and infuse some quenching goodness into your coif, a hydrating shampoo and conditioner is just the ticket. But which to choose?

We did the research for you, and found the perfect pair from Coco & Eve to help bring your summer hair from flat to fabulous once more!

Coco & Eve’s Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set promises visibly healthier-looking hair after just the very first wash thanks to its ResistHyalTM Hyalurionic Acid technology, which delivers 26 times more hydration with no devolumizing silicones — after all, we want hair looking full and luscious, as well as healthy! Your hair will be cleaner for longer with this pair’s rich lather, and zero drying sulfates mean that once your hair is clean, it stays clean without feeling (or looking) dry and brittle. The shampoo & conditioner set boasts a 7-in-1 formula that will instantly hydrate, add shine, increase softness and strength, boost volume and bust split ends and frizz… and all you need to do is wash!

This set is infused with a gorgeous coconut and fig scent too, meaning you can take your tropical vibes all the way to the tip-top of your head. For the shampoo, it’s recommended to apply a small amount to damp hair and scalp, massaging to work into a lather and then rinse thoroughly. Follow with the conditioner, working a small amount into the lengths and ends of hair. Leave in for up to 3 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly. And that’s it! Just 2 products, and you’re on the way to softer, healthier, stronger and more hydrated summer hair.

Fans rave about the Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set, especially praising the cleaner, healthier feel of hair after using and the light and lasting fragrance of the shampoo and conditioner. “This line of products has such a beautiful light fragrance to it that lingers until next wash day,” shared one happy customer. “I feel the shampoo gets my hair clean without stripping it so that’s a plus for me… My hair felt like pure silk so soft to the touch it just looks so much more defined now which is what I was really looking for definition. These products have made me appreciate my wash and go days far more than I ever have!”

Another 5-star fan wrote, “Been going to the salon twice a week but now no need for that. My hair is healthier and softer compared to before .. I don’t even comb my hair ooops!!! Truly recommended.” One shopper even noted that the set seemed to have enabled her hair to grow longer and stronger: “My hair has grown soooo much since I started to use them and I only get compliments for how shiny and beautiful my hair looks,” she said.

Grab the Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set for 20% off now at Coco & Eve, and feel the difference these hydrating heroes make in your summer hair’s health!

