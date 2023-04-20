Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bad hair days are becoming a bit of a bad habit for Us. Between frequent styling (we can’t live without our heat tools!), natural aging and other environmental factors, our scalp has become a desert of dry and brittle strands. Time for a change!

We’ve been so busy flexing our arms and abs at the gym (okay, fine — wearing athleisure and pretending we worked out) that we’ve forgotten to focus on our hair health. Turns out that our tresses also have muscles! According to The Washington Post, “Each hair follicle is also paired with a tiny muscle called the arrector pili.” The more you know! If you’ve been struggling with damaged strands, the prime culprit could be your hair muscles. They need nutrition and care too!

Introducing a collagen-infused conditioner that improves scalp health and strengthens hair muscle! This hair rinse fortifies your roots, thus supporting your whole head of hair. In addition to the powerful properties of collagen, this product also contains natural oils that pack a punch. Even the bottle looks luxe! Read on to find out more about this effective and affordable hair treatment.

Get the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Muscle Treatment Rinse for just $18 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Muscle Treatment Rinse will take your mane from drab to fab! Simply apply this conditioner after your daily shampoo, wait three to five minutes and then wash it out. Rinse and repeat!

Collagen is a power player in this rich formula, providing nutrition and support to your scalp. And then there’s a trio of natural oils — argan oil moisturizes, macadamia nut oil gives your hair a glossy sheen and sunflower seed oil adds shine. These oils are rich in fatty acids and vitamin C, nourishing your scalp with additional benefits. And finally, ceramides help with hair elasticity and gloss care.

Reviewers rave about this hair treatment, even comparing it to Olaplex. One customer claimed that this product “outperforms even the most expensive salon conditioner hands down.” Another shopper gushed, “This conditioner is amazing. It leaves my hair so soft and easily detangled and I absolutely have noticed an improvement in elasticity and resilience since using it.” And another reviewer reported, “My hair always feels silky soft and looks so pretty after using these. I have tried many conditioners that just do not leave my hair feeling hydrated and as healthy as this does.”

Good hair days ahead with this collagen conditioner!

