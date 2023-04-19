This Comfy Set Is the Only Outfit You Need for a Spring or Summer Night Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring fling! We’re pretty smitten with spring and summer style. There’s nothing quite like rocking breezy styles on a sunny day. Makes Us want to frolic in a flower field, lay out on a beach or play at the park! When it comes to our warm-weather wardrobe, two-piece sets are our weakness. Such an easy look that you can take from date night to vacation! And we may have just found the ultimate skirt set that skirts the line between casual and dressy. See what we did there?

Available in 17 color combos, this two-piece set features a high-neck tank and high-waisted midi skirt. You can mix and match the top and bottom for endless outfit options! Made from stretchy material, this fabric feels as comfortable as pajamas but looks as luxe as a bodycon dress. Win-win! Wondering why this Amazon set is at the top of our shopping list? Keep scrolling!

Get the Pretty Garden Women’s 2-Piece Midi Skirt Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

With the Pretty Garden Women’s 2-Piece Midi Skirt Set, you’re getting two versatile staples for the price of one. Worn separately, you could style the crop top with jeans or flowy skirts and the form-fitting midi with other tees, tanks and tops. But when paired together, this set is truly to die for!

This summery set hugs your curves in all the right places, giving you the hourglass figure of your dreams (one postpartum mama even gave this look her seal of approval!). Between the thick yet fabric and side slit, this skirt set is surprisingly flattering.

We’d team this two-piece set with sneakers or sandals during the day and then heels or wedges at night. It’s a day-to-night number! There are almost too many colors to choose from! The two-toned hues have a fun color-block appeal, while the solid shades make this set look like a bodycon dress with a stomach cutout.

Here are just some of the glowing reviews for this gorgeous skirt set:

“Perfect summer outfit. Super easy to wear and extremely comfortable.”

“Love love loooove this two-piece set! It hugs all your curves so nicely without being see thru or too thin to show your panty line or bra lines. It’s not too thick either, it’s just perfect. The feel of the fabric is soft and very lightweight, sorta feels like a second skin. The set also has some good stretch so if you’re thick and curvy this will not only fit but it will flatter your curves real well!”

“Love it! It’s flattering and skirt is lined so it sits well. Pieces can be worn together or separately!”

“This is one of the best Amazon clothing purchases I’ve ever made. High quality, flattering, so cute.”

“Fabulous! Can’t wait to wear for spring/summer. So comfy.”

Summer is coming! Bring the heat with this sultry skirt set from Amazon.

