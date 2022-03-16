Cute and Comfy! This Shorts Set Is an Easy Spring Outfit — Only $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Style is supposed to be fun, but sometimes putting together a coordinated outfit can feel like a lot of work. More often than we’d like to admit, we comb through our closet to find just the right bottoms to go with a top and often come up empty-handed. How is it possible to own so many articles of clothing and still feel like we have nothing to wear? Sometimes we wish we could just snap our fingers and instantly manifest an everyday ensemble. That would save Us so much time and energy!

What if we told you that we discovered the easy outfit of our dreams? This two-piece shorts set is equal parts loungewear and streetwear — and it’s on sale for only $20! From the comfy cotton-blend fabric to the vibrant colors, this set is too cute. There’s a very good chance this will be our new spring uniform. Read on to learn more about this warm-weather wardrobe essential from Walmart!

Get the Wild Skye Women’s Juniors Graphic Pullover & Dolphin Shorts 2-Piece Set for just $20 (originally $27) at Walmart!

We’re going wild for the Wild Skye Women’s Juniors Graphic Pullover & Dolphin Shorts 2-Piece Set. If you’re like Us, then you tend to prioritize shopping for those special occasion splurges — a cocktail dress, going-out top or party heels. But when we really think about it, we rarely wear those statement pieces. Maybe we’ll style them once or twice before discarding them to the dark depths of our closet — never to be seen again. Why are we not focusing on the staples we reach for day in and day out?

This two-piece shorts set is a much more sensible purchase at a much more reasonable price. You can mix and match the long sleeve crewneck and shorts for endless outfit options. This cozy set radiates California vibes. Each of the three bright styles features beachy embroidered text — the pink says “Beach Please,” the teal says “Good Vibes” and the yellow says “Sunny.” It’s always sunny in this set!

Styling this set is a piece of cake! The ensemble is already put together, so you only need to add shoes. We suggest teaming this shorts set with sneakers when you’re on to go and slippers around the house. This loungewear look is ideal for a beach day or a road trip — it’s the ultimate comfy-chic spring set!

