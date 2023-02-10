Shoppers Say These Cult-Fave Sustainable Sneakers Are ‘Incredibly Comfortable’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re probably all familiar with select sneakers. Nike is basically synonymous with running shoes at this point. And Adidas, Reebok and New Balance are also classic companies. You may even know about the environmentally friendly footwear brand Allbirds. But allow Us to introduce you to another sustainable shoe: the Cariuma Naioca Pro.

With a commitment to using recycled materials and giving back to the planet, Cariuma has set the standard for eco-conscious excellence. In fact, 65% of its products are 100% vegan! For every pair of sneakers sold, the brand plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest

But beyond the green mission, Cariuma also delivers style and comfort with every shoe. And one of the coolest skate sneakers on the site is the Naioca Pro. As we transition from winter to spring, these kicks will put a spring in your step!

Crafted for optimal performance, boardfeel and stability, these Naioca Pro sneakers feature Cariuma’s signature logo on the side. Made with premium suede, organic cotton canvas and rubber reinforcements, these handmade vulcanized sneakers are 100% slip-resistant. Whether or not you’re riding around on a skateboard, these shoes will keep you grounded.

There are six different colorways to choose from: off-black/ivory, off-white vintage/grey, sand/ivory, rose/ivory, black/ivory and off-white vintage/black. All of the options count as neutrals in our book! The low-top canvas feel gives Us Converse and Vans vibes.

These Naioca Pros are the type of shoes you can wear with virtually any outfit! One casual ensemble we rock on repeat is a pair of boyfriend jeans with a loose sweater and sneakers. And these Cariuma kicks hit at the perfect place to pair with ankle-cut pants. Another look we love to style with these skate shoes? A breezy cotton dress.

Since these sneakers are so comfy, don’t be surprised if they become your new go-to shoe. We’d take the Naioca Pros from the mall to the movie theater. Grocery run? Check. School drop-off? Done. Appointments, meetings and errands? D, all of the above.

Let’s see what other shoppers have to say about these canvas kicks, shall we? “Bust purchase EVER,” one customer declared. “These shoes were comfortable from the minute I put them on. No break in time. Very well made and beautiful color!” Another reviewer revealed, “These sneakers have really become my new favorite. They’re comfy, I love the color and the fact that they’re sustainably made, makes them even better. I highly recommend these shoes :)” And one fun gushed, “Loving the style and comfort level. Beautifully made — and I get so many compliments!”

Stay comfy and conscious with these Naioca Pro sneakers from Cariuma!

