Get Suited Up for Winter With These New Weather-Proof Shoes From Cariuma

We know we’re going to need some heavy-duty shoes when the winter weather arrives. We typically go for some shearling-lined boots, but what if there were a sneaker that could get the job done as well?

We don’t often think that a pair of sneakers can measure up to a pair of winter boots, but these shoes from Cariuma are designed for just that! They’re made from weather-proof materials, plus they’re made sustainably, so you can feel good about your minimal environmental impact with this purchase!

Get the OCA Therma Suede sneakers for $149 at Cariuma!

These shoes are made from high-quality suede that’s been treated to be water-repellent so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting wet in the rain, sleet or snow. They’re also lined with a plush vegan shearling that makes you feel nice and warm while adding some extra comfort.

These shoes look like many other types of sneakers you may own. They have a high-top design and lace up all the way to the top. They have an insole in the shoe that’s designed to feel supportive, and the heel height is about an inch high. What truly sets these sneakers apart is the quality of the materials and their sleek vibe!

Currently these shoes have only two colors available — black and camel brown. Though options are limited, we couldn’t have asked for better staple hues! Black and brown can match with virtually every type of ensemble. Your decision between the two depends on your personal preference.

You can get these shoes in both men’s and women’s styles as well if you’re considering buying them as a gift. They’re both set at the same price and are currently available for pre-order, so if you’re looking for a solid pair of winter shoes, these sneakers are a great bet! You’ll get them sent to your home just in time for when the new season ushers in. We’re beyond excited for them!

