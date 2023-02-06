Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slip ‘n slides! When it comes to footwear, comfort is key. Call Us lazy, but we don’t have time to deal with finnicky zippers, buckles or shoelaces! If we had it our way, all shoes would be slippers. And it just so happens that mule slides are trending right now! Celebs from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber have been spotted rocking these backless styles around town. That’s right — you don’t just have to reserve these slippers for home use only.

Whether you’re running errands, grabbing the mail or lounging around the house, these indoor-outdoor slippers will keep you cozy. Stay comfy-chic in the seven best mule slides around!

Dearfoams Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper

These shearling slippers look nearly identical to Uggs but at a fraction of the cost! “Best slippers on the market,” one customer declared. And they even come in half sizes!

Was $75 On Sale: $44 You Save 41% See It!

Nine West Scuff Slippers for Women

Featuring a non-slip EVA sole, these scuff slippers are functional indoors or outdoors. “I had been looking for some affordable yet dependable slippers and these are perfect. They’re so soft, but durable. They’re also so comfortable.”

Was $50 On Sale: $23 You Save 54% See It!

Dream Pairs Cable Knit Faux Fur Mules Comfy Slippers

These cable-knit slippers feel as cozy as a blanket! Lined with faux fur, these soft shoes were made for a chilly winter day.

$35.00 See It!

Jessica Simpson Soft Knit Clog Slippers with Indoor/Outdoor Sole

Curl up with a cup of cocoa in these Jessica Simpson knit slippers! Thanks to the durable sole, you can sport these shoes to Starbucks.

$23.00 See It!

Bearpaw Loki II Slippers

Another Ugg lookalike, these Bearpaw slippers feature fur lining, soft suede and a faux-shearling collar. “These slippers are like walking in a cloud,” one customer gushed. “I absolutely love them! And they will keep my feet warm.”

Was $60 On Sale: $50 You Save 17% See It!

Ugg Maxi Curly Slides

Wrapped in sheepskin, these Ugg slides are super stylish! Made with upcycled wool, these shoes also have a sustainable element.

$110.00 See It!

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Sonele Slipper

If you’re looking for a mule slipper with more of a platform, try these Koolaburra by Ugg slides. Made with suede and faux fur lining, these shoes are furry and fashion-forward.

$75.00 See It!

