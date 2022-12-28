These Slippers Are Just As Popular as UGGs on Amazon — Less Than Half the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slippers that look somewhat similar to UGGs are easy to find — especially if you’re searching for them at mega-retailers like Amazon! Their stock is massive, but not every pair of slippers can rival the quality and comfort UGGs have. They’re the best for a reason!

But that said, there are some special slippers which are equally as popular as UGGs on Amazon, like this pair from Dearfoams! Shoppers note that if you’re not looking to spend a ton of money on new cozy footwear for winter, these slippers are an excellent option to consider.

Get the Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slippers for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

These slippers have the timeless aesthetic down and the quality of the materials used is reportedly on par with high-end brands on the market. The 100% genuine sheepskin shearling comes from Australia and has a ton of impressive features, including natural moisture-wicking properties and temperature regulation so your feet feel comfy 24/7. The sole is thick enough to wear outside if you want to keep it cozy while running errands or popping out for a casual brunch!

The two major advantages these slippers offer are their affordable price, which is a fraction of the cost of other brands. Did we mention their size range is thoroughly comprehensive? Not only can you snag a pair in a regular or wide width, they’re also available in half sizes! Shoppers adore the precise and accurate fit these slippers give them — and it’s easy to see why!

Bottom line: If you don’t want to shell out big bucks for a pair of top-notch slippers, you don’t have to suffer. There are few options better than this pair. Reviewers are obsessed with them, and quite frankly, so are we! At this price point, you can feel free to pick up multiple pairs for friends and family — or even keep an extra for yourself on deck. More slippers equal more coziness to go around, obviously!

