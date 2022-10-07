Score the Go-To Fall Shoe of the Stars — These Trendy Ugg Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We may not keep up with sports or regularly listen to podcasts, but we do follow celebrity street style like it’s our job. Red carpets also provide fashion inspo, but we prefer to replicate A-list off-duty looks. Give Us loungewear over luxury couture any day! And one star who always manages to turn the sidewalk into a catwalk is none other than Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel’s shoe of choice lately has been Uggs, particularly a similar style to the Tasman slippers. Made with the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, these fuzzy slip-on shoes will keep your toes toasty in crisp fall weather. Plus, they’re super stylish — no wonder celebs like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have rocked the exact same pair. These bestselling Uggs sold out fast last season, so make sure to shop now before it’s too late!

Get the Ugg Tasman for just $100 at Zappos!

The Ugg Tasman slippers perfectly embody the trending look this season — effortlessly cozy. All over our feeds, we’ve noticed fashion bloggers and editorial experts teaming loose jeans with low Ugg boots. We finally have an excuse to embrace the style we usually reserve for lazy Sundays! Chill is in. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to add these slippers to cart, this is it.

For those of Us who are already obsessed with taller Ugg styles, these indoor-outdoor slippers offer additional perks that are especially beneficial in early fall. For instance, we can pretty much only wear our OG Uggs with leggings or skinny jeans, due to the the length. But you can sport these slippers with joggers, boyfriend jeans, baggy jeans — the list goes on and on. Plus, you won’t have to worry about overheating in these shoes, thanks to the open-back breathability.

Featuring a patterned trim and raw seam down the center, these suede slippers are a step up from other shoes for fall. These slippers combine the on-off ease of mules with the warmth of lined boots. Lined with sheepskin and cushioned with wool, these Uggs deliver next-level comfort. You can really take these slippers from lounging around the house to running errands or even meeting friends for lunch! Choose from a variety of 11 colors — chestnut and black are especially popular.

Celebrities aren’t the only fans of these super soft slippers! One customer declared, “These are the most comfortable things I’ve ever put on my feet. They don’t get sweaty or hot, and they are soft as comfortable and my feet stay the perfect temperature.” Another shopper gushed, “I love my Tasmans. They’re light enough to be worn as slippers and yet sturdy enough for driving or walking the neighborhood. If you like warm, toasty feet, then you’ll love the Tasman!”

These Ugg Tasmans are the key to happy feet!

