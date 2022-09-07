Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, certain staples never go out of style. And even though we like to keep up with the latest looks, we prefer to stock our closet with everyday essentials we can wear over and over again.

But what if we told you there was a way to combine our support of street style with our preference for practicality? We just found a pair of designer boots that are totally on trend for 2022 — but still simple enough to go with any fall ‘fit for years to come. Dressing up for date night? These heeled booties give you just the right boost. Tailgating the big game or picking pumpkins? These comfy boots team perfectly with jeans or dresses for a winning #OOTD. Plus, some styles are on sale for up to 53% off. Shop these must-have fall boots before they sell out!

Get the Franco Sarto Women’s Waxton Ankle Boot starting at just $71 (originally $149) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re going to invest in one pair of shoes this fall, it should be the Franco Sarto Women’s Waxton Ankle Boot. Franco Sarto is one of our favorite affordable designer brands, consistently delivering solid styles that are comfy-chic. And this boot is no exception — made with real leather and eco-conscious linings, this shoe is soft, sleek and sustainable. The slip-on style makes for easy on-off access with a back pull tab and stretch gore panels. And the square toe is the modern silhouette of the moment. With a two-inch block heel, these comfy boots provide a slight lift for a flattering effect.

These Franco Sarto boots come in 11 different colors. You’ve got your standard neutrals — beige, black and brown — in addition to fun shades like burgundy and blue. One shopper declared, “They are the perfect square toe boots. Just get them and you won’t regret it. And they are super comfortable too.” Another reviewer reported, “Very soft leather, very comfortable from Day 1.” Comfortable and stylish? When it comes to footwear, that’s a very rare combo!

These two-inch booties are the perfect height to pair with any type of pants – style them over skinny jeans or team them with a boyfriend cut. You can also rock these boots with dresses or skirts, with or without tights. Take these heeled booties from work to the weekend. The options are endless!

