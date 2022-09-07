Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I like to wear a lot of hats — both literally and figuratively. Not only do I enjoy balancing various roles and responsibilities, but I also enjoy styling my outfits with head gear to complete the look. Going on a walk or running errands? My baseball hats let me channel my inner Sporty Spice. Heading to the beach or laying out by the pool? Straw hats keep my face protected from the sun. And now that it’s finally fall, it’s time to embrace sweater weather with wide-brimmed hats.

If you don’t consider yourself a hat person or you think that fedoras are a bit too much, I get it. I used to have the same attitude. But this versatile design can instantly elevate a fall ‘fit with its cowboy-cool vibes. Bonus: wide-brimmed hats cover up dirty or greasy hair! Score. We just found the cutest style from Amazon that looks like a popular designer hat — but for $100 less! Turn your bad hair day into a great hair day with this trendy style steal!

Get the Lanzom Women Lady Felt Fedora Hat Wide Brim Wool for just $19 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Lanzom Women Lady Felt Fedora Hat Wide Brim Wool is our new go-to accessory for autumn. Made with a wool blend, this unique fedora features a belt buckle for added style. Available in 20 different colors and a variety of styles, this closet staple will match all of your ensembles. If you’re just starting your hat collection, we recommend one of the neutral shades that go with everything.

Let’s talk styling! I personally prefer to wear a wide-brimmed hat with OOTDs that already feel a little rustic or boho-chic. For instance, I might pair this fedora with a flowy floral dress and booties on a breezy fall day. I’ve also worn this look with plaid shackets and jeans to a pumpkin patch or tailgate for a casual look with a little extra edge. No wonder so many celebs and influencers swear by this style!

One customer called this “the perfect hat!” Another shopper declared, “Very trendy and stylish! Perfect for fall!” Hat’s off to this wide-brimmed hat from Amazon!

