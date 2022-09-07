Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time, shoppers! Soon we’ll be taking all of our summer pieces off their hangers and storing them away for the fall and winter, replacing them with our favorite cooler-weather picks. We run into the same problem every year though. Some of the sweatshirts, sweaters and pants we loved last year just aren’t working for us this year, or we don’t have the right pieces to pull off the looks we have in mind (and on our Pinterest board).

Fall shopping is a must! But let’s not head directly into chunky, thick knits just yet. We want to make sure to grab some transitional pieces first, as we’ll especially need them as the seasons change over. We want something warm with more coverage but still breathable and lightweight. This sweatshirt, for example, is sitting at the top of our shopping cart!

See it!

Get the Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt with Side Cutouts (originally $35) for just $29 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change. Prices also vary based on size and color.

Unlike other crew-neck sweatshirts, this one isn’t baggy, oversized or super heavy. It almost looks more like a long-sleeve tee at first, but with a comfortable, flowy fit and a more chill-friendly fabric. It’s made of a blend of terry cotton and modal, so it’s super breathable and even moisture-wicking!

This thin sweatshirt features ribbing at the collar, cuffs and wide hem. This isn’t the type of sweatshirt with a banded hem that’s tight around the hips though. There are tall, curved side slits, creating easy movement, stylish accents and even leaving a perfect space for your hand to slide through and into your pants pocket!

This Amazon-exclusive sweatshirt comes in nearly 30 colors and patterns. We were very drawn to this version with the skinny horizontal stripes, especially loving how they curve around the neckline. You’ll also find solid shades, tie-dye, marble print and more if you want to grab something else.

Whether you’re wearing this piece with leggings, with the front tucked into jeans or even over shorts, we already love it for you. Grab it now to make the most out of it for 2022!

Not your style? Shop more from Daily Ritual here and explore more fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

