These Bestselling Sofia Vergara Jeans Are Made to Flatter Your Curves

Curvier body types may not always have the best luck in the denim department. Let’s face it: Finding the right pair of jeans which actually fits well and looks flattering at the same time is like spotting a shooting star. Not impossible, but hard! Maybe they work on the legs and thighs, but the waist just isn’t correct — or it’s the other way around. Basically, it’s struggle city!

If you’ve been looking for a pair of jeans which will streamline your figure and look fabulous, these skinnies from Sofia Jeans the ideal style to try. Reviewers claim slipping into these jeans felt like “magic,” and now say it’s their new “favorite” pair of pants.

Shoppers love that these jeans were designed with a “real woman’s” figure in mind, meaning they’re shaped to hug all of your curves in the best and most flattering way. They’re high-waisted, skinny all the way down to the ankle and come in three different washes. You can go with the extra dark wash pair, the light wash distressed style or the all-black version of these jeans. The denim material does have some stretch in the fabric, but they’re not overly flimsy and maintain their structure. Luckily, they do have enough flexibility that you can comfortably rock them all day long!

There’s plenty to rave about, but one shopper specifically mentioned they “love the tummy tuck” effect these jeans have, which makes Us want them that much more! Who doesn’t love it when jeans have a slimming quality? It’s the ultimate confidence-booster!

There’s a vast selection of size options available, but one thing to note is all sizes are selling fairly fast. Considering how affordable they are (not to mention the rave reviews), we’re not at all surprised that these are skyrocketing in popularity. If you’re eager to trial these bad boys, get into the groove ASAP and start adding to your cart! We’re not taking chances and want to secure these jeans before we miss our moment to fully experience their glory. As per usual, Sofia comes through!

