Summer’s over, which means that days are getting shorter — right along with our vision! We lose our glasses on a regular basis, so it’s time to invest in a pair of contacts. ContactsDirect offers a wide range of specialized lenses, along with excellent customer service. And with code HAPPYFALL, get 15% off all orders and free shipping for a limited time! (Military members, first responders, nurses, hospital employees, medical providers, government employees and teachers always get 15% off.)

ContactsDirect also accepts most insurance plans (including HSA and FSA) so you can make the most of your vision benefits. And if you prefer to pick up your lenses in person, that’s also a possibility! Choose this option at checkout, and then head to your nearest LensCrafters or Sunglass Hut stores to receive your package once it arrives.

Daily lenses keep your eyes feeling fresh and comfortable. It’s important to change your contacts every day! Skipping this step is a safety hazard, so don’t forget to dispose of your contacts daily.

Keep scrolling to check out three of our top picks from ContactsDirect!

Acuvue Oasys 1-Day with HydraLuxe Technology Contact Lenses

These bestselling Acuvue contact lenses are the apple of our eye! Developed with HydraLuxe technology, these daily disposable lenses feature a tear-infused design for extra lubrication and hydration. The result? Effortless blinking, optimum comfort and prime performance all day long. And these contacts are tinted for easy use!

Alcon Precision Contact Lenses

Done with contact lenses that always dry out? Created with Smartsurface technology, these soft contacts contain a micro-thin layer of moisture around each lens to keep your eyes in tip-top shape. Precise vision and premium comfort — what more could you ask for with contacts?

Acuvue Oasys with Transitions

These innovative contact lenses are the first that can transition from clear to dark vision by sensing the lighting conditions around you. It’s a vision game-changer, all thanks to Transitions Light Intelligent Technology! Note: these lenses are bi-weekly, rather than daily disposables.

Shop all other products from Contacts Direct here!

Not done shopping?

