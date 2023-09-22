Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Summer’s over, which means that days are getting shorter — right along with our vision! We lose our glasses on a regular basis, so it’s time to invest in a pair of contacts. ContactsDirect offers a wide range of specialized lenses, along with excellent customer service. And with code HAPPYFALL, get 15% off all orders and free shipping for a limited time! (Military members, first responders, nurses, hospital employees, medical providers, government employees and teachers always get 15% off.)
ContactsDirect also accepts most insurance plans (including HSA and FSA) so you can make the most of your vision benefits. And if you prefer to pick up your lenses in person, that’s also a possibility! Choose this option at checkout, and then head to your nearest LensCrafters or Sunglass Hut stores to receive your package once it arrives.
Daily lenses keep your eyes feeling fresh and comfortable. It’s important to change your contacts every day! Skipping this step is a safety hazard, so don’t forget to dispose of your contacts daily.
Keep scrolling to check out three of our top picks from ContactsDirect!
Acuvue Oasys 1-Day with HydraLuxe Technology Contact Lenses
These bestselling Acuvue contact lenses are the apple of our eye! Developed with HydraLuxe technology, these daily disposable lenses feature a tear-infused design for extra lubrication and hydration. The result? Effortless blinking, optimum comfort and prime performance all day long. And these contacts are tinted for easy use!
Alcon Precision Contact Lenses
Done with contact lenses that always dry out? Created with Smartsurface technology, these soft contacts contain a micro-thin layer of moisture around each lens to keep your eyes in tip-top shape. Precise vision and premium comfort — what more could you ask for with contacts?
Acuvue Oasys with Transitions
These innovative contact lenses are the first that can transition from clear to dark vision by sensing the lighting conditions around you. It’s a vision game-changer, all thanks to Transitions Light Intelligent Technology! Note: these lenses are bi-weekly, rather than daily disposables.
Shop all other products from Contacts Direct here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!