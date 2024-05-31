Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to athleisure, there’s nothing better than finding a pair of pants you can wear to the gym and beyond. Extra points if they’re comfortable, too! That’s why we love joggers. They’re easy to work out in and dress up for all-day wear. And if you’re on the hunt for a versatile pair, let Us introduce you to the Kcutteyg joggers, which are just $18 at Amazon, making them one of the best deals you can score this weekend.

These joggers have a versatile fit — they are not too form-fitting and have plenty of room to move around in. The pants are made with a combination of polyester and spandex, which gives them a soft and cooling feel even when you sweat. Better yet, these don’t look like your average pair of joggers. Instead, they have an elevated look with two side pockets to hold necessities and also include a stretchy waistband that smooths and slims the midsection (hello, bloat). Unlike at other popular retailers, these pants don’t only come in black and green hues; you can snag them in over 20 colors at Amazon.

Get the Kcutteyg Joggers (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

One shopper who gave these joggers a five-star review said they “love these pants.” They also added, “They are so soft, comfortable, sporty and I could wear them every single day. Material is not too heavy. They have stayed soft despite many washes.”

“I was skeptical in the beginning because usually joggers are kind of expensive and these were not, but they didn’t disappoint me,” another wrote. “The material is great, well made and so soft to touch. Not very thick but they are great for summer and can’t wait to wear them on my trip.”

These joggers are also an excellent option for those who don’t prefer tight leggings. A final Amazon shopper said that these pants feel “cool against the the skin.”

Ready to see what the joggers are about? Head to Amazon now to stock your wardrobe up with the buttery soft pants while they’re only $18!

