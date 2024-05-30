Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Scandinavian girl style is a trend that has steadily gained popularity over the last year, and according to the data, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. It began as Copenhagen fashion week and Scandinavian fashion influencers exploded in popularity. Now, the hashtag #ScandinavianStyle on TikTok has over 83.2k posts, with many of the videos showcasing a big trend for summer 2024: striped women’s boxer shorts.

Pinterest queen and Scandi girl style influencer Matilda Djerf just posed in a pair on Instagram while boating, and a video of a TikTok creator making a pair went viral on the app with over 81.8k likes. But that’s not only proof we have that they’re trending. This pair of striped boxer shorts is on the Amazon women’s shorts bestseller list, and over 500 pairs have been bought in the last month.

Get the ​Soly Hux Striped Elastic High-Waisted Summer Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

These ​Soly Hux Striped Elastic High-Waisted Shorts achieve Scandi girl style but also make for the perfect everyday comfy summer shorts. They have a boxer style but have a more feminine feel to them with a relaxed fit, elastic waist, soft polyester fabric and striped design. They also come in several fun striped colors such as green, blue, pink and white.

If you’re committed to dressing like a Scandinavian girl in these shorts, think layers, layers, layers. They’d be great for pairing over a swimsuit and with sandals for a day on the beach, but they’d also layer well with a tank top, a T-shirt and tennis shoes for a Saturday morning coffee date.

One shopper who gave the shorts a five-star rating said that they pair well with “graphic tees, sweaters or sweatshirts.” “These are super soft,” they said. “I wear them all the time and get compliments every time. I sized up for an oversized [and] relaxed fit”

Since I’m a Scandi girl myself and love the effortless, minimal and relaxed style that these summer shorts bring, I’m snagging a pair for sure. They easily fit into my budget, coming in at just $25 on Amazon. I’m hitting the “Buy Now” button ASAP too, because I have a feeling they’re bound to sell out quickly.

See it: Get the ​​Soly Hux Striped Elastic High-Waisted Summer Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

