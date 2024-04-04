Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The pillow firmness spectrum is a bit controversial . . . some are diehard fluffy pillow fans while others prefer a firmer feel. At this point in your life, you probably know where you fall on the soft or hard pillow spectrum — wherever you fall, own it. After all, this is why options like adjustable down alternative pillows exist — which is what we’re here to discuss today.

The thing is? Pillows are not always as simple as “plush” or “firm.” Sometimes you want something a little softer because your neck is sore or you want a solid pillow for side sleeping. As with life, it’s important to adapt to change! Sleeping position and pillow firmness preferences change situationally and over time — and that’s totally normal!

If you’re on the lookout for a pillow that adapts to your changing preferences with you, look no further. This down alternative pillow allows you to customize the fill of your pillow however often you want… it can truly be every night! You quite literally “make your own pillow.” Each two-pack comes with an extra bag of Phluff™ filling, a blend of breathable blend of down-like plush polyester fibers and supportive polyester Phluffballs that support your head and neck. This allows you to add or remove filling to create the pillow of your dreams!

Another bonus: The down-alternative filling won’t clump up or flatten out — it will always stay fluffy and supportive! This filling can compress and decompress like memory foam if more back, neck or shoulder support is needed, so you can consciously optimize alignment. It doesn’t matter if you are a back, side or stomach sleeper — you can alter the fill to best suit your needs and benefit your body overall. And since there are two pillows in each pack, try putting one in your guest room… your guest will be blown away and just might have the best sleep of their life!

Plus, this pillow couldn’t be easier to use. When you first receive it, fluff the pillow in the dryer for 30 minutes or by hand to allow it to expand after it’s been in packaging. After that, you’re set to add and remove filling as needed! It’s really that simple to customize your sleeping experience.

You don’t fit into categories as simple as firm and soft, so you shouldn’t expect your pillow preference to, either. Grab a pack of these pillows and embrace it. While most fiber pillows don’t provide support, causing your head to hit the mattress, this down alternative pillow will drift you off to dreamland with ease!

Get the Coop Down Alternative Adjustable Pillow for $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

