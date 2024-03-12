Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, being caught in the rain can feel like a movie with you as the main character. It’s always when you’re wearing your nicest clothes, have an important meeting to lead, just got your hair done or are carrying paper grocery bags — quite honestly, you just have to laugh at the irony! (If you’re already having a bad day though, it might not be so easy to laugh… that’s okay too!)

Luckily this “caught off-guard” situation is preventable when you’re always on guard, otherwise known as carrying an umbrella. But if you’re going to haul an umbrella around, it might as well be one you can rely on — even during heavy winds and intense storms.

This umbrella is the best of the best, the cream of the crop. More than 54,000 people give this heavy-duty umbrella five stars — and that speaks volumes! Heavy-duty doesn’t mean heavy though… this umbrella is designed to be ultra-compact and lightweight. It weighs just 15 ounces and folds down to fit in your pocket, purse, backpack or trunk.

An automatic folding function allows you to open and close the umbrella with the push of a button, so no more fumbling around trying to close it while your belongings get soaked by water runoff! This umbrella has a Teflon coating that makes it water resistant, a lifesaver in preventing water accumulation during and after use.

When it comes to wind, nobody wants an umbrella flap-up… it makes getting caught in a rainstorm infinitely worse! This one is engineered with resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs to resist inversion, especially during those powerful gusts that have you wondering if you’ll blow away; a double-vented canopy allows air to flow through without trapping it and breaking the ribs. The umbrella is durable and reliable, to say the least. You might not want to go anywhere without it!

You can get this umbrella in a few different colors, some of which have designs underneath — blue skies and space are just a few of the options! Reviewers swear by the size, value, sturdiness, performance and water resistance of the umbrella, one mentioning her purchase held up for five years until one of the metal hinges broke — but that it was still functional for wind and rain.

Another reviewer agreed, calling it the “best umbrella” he’s “ever bought”:

“This is one tough umbrella. I opened it up in a wind and rainstorm, it was no problem. It has to be one of the strongest umbrellas I’ve ever owned. Rain bounces off of the material with no leaks or anything. And it’s big enough to protect me and my computer bag. This is one of the best products I’ve ever bought on Amazon, and it deserves the five stars.”

With April showers coming around, you’ll want to be prepared! We promise your future self will thank you.

Get the Repel Umbrella Original Windproof Compact Umbrella for $24 (originally $33) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

