Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s officially October — aka the start of cozy season! Although if we’re being honest the countdown to cozy season really started mid-August. Whatever you deem to be the beginning of cozy season, one thing’s for certain: It’s time to breakout the cable knit sweaters, soft sweatpants and fashionable loungewear sets.

However, there’s one item that often goes unnoticed when thinking about our cozy fashion lineup — and it’s slippers. If you’re anything like me, your feet constantly feel like icicles in the winter. I’ve never been a socks person, and slippers used to feel like an unnecessary luxury. After reading several reviews for these cozy Amazon slippers, I knew it was time to treat myself — and I think you should, too. Plus, they’re on sale for nearly 25% off ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happening October 8-9.

Related: 8 Comfy Fall Sleep Sets, All Under $50 on Amazon With the chilly weather on its way, we’re already prepping for cozy days spent indoors, snuggled up on the couch. So, while sweaters and jeans are still on our fall shopping list, now is also the time to grab new sleepwear sets from Amazon. If you, too, are in the market for cozy and affordable […]

These ultra-affordable slippers cost less than my lunch (they’re on sale for just $9!) and feel like little cozy clouds. The faux fur lining accomplishes more than simply keeping feet warm. The slippers also enhance comfort, courtesy of an ultra-plush memory foam insole that conforms to the shape of your feet. Bonus: They come in a dozen colors ranging from classic white to dazzling hot pink.

Get the Evshine Women’s Fuzzy Slippers for $9 (originally $13) on Amazon!

While socks do an okay job at keeping feet warm, socks are super slippery on tile and hardwood floors. Accidentally falling or clumsily sliding around on my floors is not a risk I’m willing to take while wearing socks. Luckily, the rubber soles of these cozy Amazon slippers are designed with safety top of mind. They’re completely waterproof and offer proper traction. Throw these on to walk the pup in the morning without worrying about slipping on frozen pavement. These are the ultra-cozy essential we didn’t know we needed!

While the slippers are recommended for indoor wear, if you do wear them outside, they can be thrown in the wash for a quick spiff up. Dirt and other stains wash right out according to thousands of Amazon reviews.

“I bought these for myself because I got tired of dropping hints to my boyfriend and they were like $10 so why not,” writes one five-star reviewer. “They are so unbelievably cozy and I wear them around the house constantly. The fluffiness has flattened a little on the bottom, but the part that goes across the top is still so soft. Also, a few days after I got these I dropped half a bottle of makeup foundation across the top and I was heartbroken because I thought they would stain and look matted down. Well, I poured makeup remover on it, washed it with water, tried some dish soap and then just threw them in the washer and dryer with the rest of my clothes and hoped for the best. They look brand new! I was genuinely so surprised. So anyway I love them and you will too!”

Bye-bye chilly feet! This is the cushy footwear we’ll be wearing all. winter. long. The $9 sale price (that’s nearly 25% off!) makes these cozy beauties totally worth it — especially when you’ll be wearing them every single day. This sale won’t last long, so add them to cart before it’s too late!

Get the Evshine Women’s Fuzzy Slippers for $9 (originally $13) on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other cozy slippers on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Please note, all prices mentioned in this article are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.