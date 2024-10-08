Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

ICYMI: Amazon’s October Prime Day is here! The 48-hour sales event kicks off today, October 8, and runs through tomorrow, October 9. Now is the perfect time to kick-start your holiday shopping and finally buy that loungewear set that has been sitting in your cart for weeks. While we knew these sales were coming, there’s one that stopped us in our tracks. Cozy Earth is joining in on the Prime Day fun by marking down select picks — up to 36% off! Here’s what we’re adding to our carts.

Cozy Earth is known for its exceptionally soft, sustainable products. From their temperature-regulating bamboo sheets to luxe joggers, everything feels gentle to the touch. The brand’s unique use of 1005 premium viscose bamboo has made everyone fall in love with their loungewear, bedding and bathroom essentials. The high quality, bamboo materials keep you cool and comfortable all. day. long. That’s why when there’s a Cozy Earth sale, we take advantage of it! Ahead, see our favorite picks from Cozy Earth for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Best Cozy Earth Prime Day Deals

Everyday joggers: These joggers are a cold weather staple, and lucky for us, they're over 30% off! Crafted from bamboo fibers, these pants feel so soft. Wear them to workout, lounge or run errands — $106 (originally $165) on Amazon!

Your new favorite pajamas: This brand is known for their superiorly soft, button-up pajamas, and we were shocked to see the classic style marked down for Amazon Prime Day. Take 36% off this long-sleeve set that keeps you cozy as you snooze. The breathable fabric make these your new favorite year-round pajamas — $125 (originally) $156 on Amazon!

A versatile pullover: Cozy Earth's pullover crew features temperature-regulating bamboo to keep you warm — but not too warm. It boasts a lightweight, relaxed fit that's perfect for nights spent indoors. Pair it with your favorite leggings or pajamas — $104 (originally $130) on Amazon!

Socks for any occasion: Whether you're watching a movie or need a companion for your favorite boots, don't miss the Cozy Earth lounge socks set. Get three pairs made from the brand's bamboo fabric that shoppers adore. These are the ultimate stocking stuffer — $35 (originally $55) on Amazon!

Bamboo bed sheets: This Prime Day, grab some new bed sheets while you can save $66. They're soft, never pill and actually stay put on the bed. The 100% viscose bamboo fabric keeps the sheets at the perfect temperature, making them a dream for hot sleepers — $373 (originally $439) on Amazon!

Plush bath towels: I don't know who needs to hear this, but it's time to replace your bath towels. Snag the Cozy Earth white bath sheets for 20% off. Unlike traditional towels, the bath sheets are extra long and warm — $128 (originally $160) on Amazon!