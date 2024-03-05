Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We keep some things around longer than we probably should. But just because something’s technically still functional doesn’t mean you can’t get rid of it. If your bath towels have seen much, much better days, we’re giving you the OK to replace them.

Changing out your bath towels can make a world of difference — especially when you opt for nice materials like Turkish cotton. This typically means a major splurge, but don’t go anywhere if you’re worried about budget. This set of bath towels from Wayfair is 67% off right now, saving you a whopping $129!

Get the Wade Logan Cascata Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, Set of Four (originally $193) on sale for just $64 at Wayfair! Free shipping!

These towels are made of a plush, highly absorbent terry cloth weave for a luxurious look and feel, adding a decorative stripe as a chic accent. It’s not just about the appearance though. Cheap towels tend to snag and fray quite easily. These Wade Logan towels, however, take great care by adding securely stitched edges to keep your collection looking new for as long as possible.

These towels measure in at 54″ x 27″ and can be washed in warm water and tumbled dry for easy maintenance. Color-wise, you have six solid options: white, beige, dark grey, green, navy and pink. You may want one color for one bathroom and another for your second. Or you can change up the color with the seasons or your mood!

You might think such a steep discount on these towels could mean something sinister, but we assure you, these are beloved by shoppers. They have over 150 reviews so far and a 4.6/5 collective rating. Wayfair is just generous!

Reviewers call these towels “high quality and extremely soft.” One even called them “spa-like,” raving that they’re “a dream to dry yourself with.” Shoppers also report “very little shedding” — something that can easily be fully remedied with a wash or two.

So, are we ready? Let’s thank our old bath towels for their time with us… and let them go. It’s a change you may not have considered lately, but it’s one you’ll be so happy you made once this new towel set arrives at your doorstep!

